A demolition drive against 150 unauthorised structures is underway in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh for road widening. A similar drive in Indore saw 120 houses razed for a master plan road, with officials stating due process was followed.

Demolition Drive in Delhi

A demolition drive is underway in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, on Sunday, with heavy security deployed and paramilitary forces assisting Delhi Police personnel. The action is being taken against around 150 unauthorised constructions to make way for road widening.

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The demolition commenced after the notice period given to the owners of these structures expired, ensuring the authorities could carry out the operation smoothly and in an organised manner. Senior officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), along with representatives from multiple districts, are present at the site.

Similar Drive in Indore

Meanwhile, in a similar case on May 23, Madhya Pradesh's Indore Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive against illegal constructions along the stretch between Madhumilan Square and the Cantonment area as part of an ongoing road widening project under the city's master plan. According to civic officials, several structures identified within the proposed road expansion alignment were removed during the action carried out by the municipal administration.

Speaking to ANI about the drive, Additional Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation Akash Singh said the action was taken after due process, including mapping and issuance of notices to residents. "There were about 120 houses from Madhumilan Square to the Cantonment area, which were falling within the scope of the road's master plan. Notices were issued to them, mapping was done, and after that, demolition action was taken on almost 120 houses today," Singh said. (ANI)