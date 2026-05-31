Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil ended his 15-hour hunger strike in Jalna after Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil assured a positive stance on the community's demands. Patil was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Sunday ended his 15-hour-long indefinite hunger strike, which he had launched to intensify pressure on the Maharashtra government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Jarange Patil, who had launched the hunger strike at 10 am on Saturday in Jalna, broke his fast in the presence of Maharashtra Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Chairman of the Maratha Reservation Sub-Committee, after the state government showcased a positive stance related to his previous pending demands for the Maratha community.

Vikhe Patil met Manoj Jarange Patil on Saturday late at night, following which detailed discussions were held between government representatives and the Maratha agitation leaders regarding a draft proposal presented by the state administration.

Soon after suspension of his hunger strike, Manoj Jarange Patil was shifted to a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further medical treatment.

Jarange Patil Outlines Government Assurances

Interacting with the media after ending his protest, Jarange stated that government resolutions (GRs) regarding most of the Maratha community's demands will be issued by Tuesday.

He informed that the process of issuing Kunbi certificates based on 58 lakh recorded entries will be accelerated. Additionally, the government has given positive assurances to resolve issues related to caste validity certificates.

Jarange added that directives will be issued to take action against officials who delay the issuance of Kunbi certificates. Furthermore, a review meeting on the caste verification process will be held within 15 days, and the government has agreed to grant a one-year extension to the Shinde Committee.

He also noted that the government has been given a one-month window to withdraw police cases registered against Maratha protestors and to issue the GR related to the Satara Sansthan. According to Jarange, rushing the Satara Sansthan GR could lead to legal challenges in court. Hence, he said that the government has been allocated time to formulate a legally robust decision.

Apart from this, Jarange shared that positive decisions have been reached regarding the resumption of all schemes under 'SARATHI' and providing employment opportunities in MIDC areas for the children of families who lost members during the agitation.

Minister Reiterates Government's Commitment

Meanwhile, Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil reiterated that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, remains positive toward the demands of the Maratha community and is fully committed to implementing them. BJP MLA Prasad Lad was also present during the deliberation.