Rising tensions in Strait of Hormuz have pushed global shipping companies to seek safer routes, boosting activity at Vizhinjam Port, Kerala. MP Shashi Tharoor said nearly 100 vessels are waiting to dock, highlighting major opportunity for India. The port has handled record cargo in its first year but missed some demand due to infrastructure delays.

Rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are affecting global trade routes. This narrow waterway is one of the busiest in the world for oil and cargo movement. As risks increase in the region, many shipping companies are looking for safer and more stable alternatives. This shift has unexpectedly brought attention to Vizhinjam Port in Kerala.

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Shashi Tharoor, highlights new opportunity

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the situation has created a big opportunity for India. In a post on X, he shared that nearly 100 ships are either waiting or trying to get space at Vizhinjam Port. He said global shipping is now turning its attention to his constituency, Thiruvananthapuram.

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Tharoor called this moment important for India’s growing role in global trade.

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Rapid growth at Vizhinjam Port

Vizhinjam is India’s first deep-water transshipment port. It allows large cargo ships to transfer goods efficiently.

The port has shown fast growth in a short time. It handled its one millionth TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) in record time, making it one of the fastest-growing ports in the country.

In March 2026 alone, the port handled 61 vessels, its highest monthly number so far.

Record performance in first year

According to a report by The Hindu, the port has set strong records in its first year. It handled around 12.96 lakh TEUs, which is more than its planned capacity of one million TEUs. This shows strong demand for its services.

A total of 607 ships visited the port, including some of the largest cargo vessels in the world.

Why companies are choosing Vizhinjam

The problems in the Strait of Hormuz have made shipping companies look for safer routes. Vizhinjam is now seen as a reliable option.

Its location near major international shipping lanes makes it attractive. It also has modern facilities and deep waters, which allow large ships to dock easily.

Tharoor said the port is becoming a “global necessity” as trade routes change.

Expansion plans and future capacity

Work is already underway to expand the port. The next phase will allow up to five large motherships to dock at the same time.

This will increase the port’s capacity and help it handle more cargo. Authorities are moving quickly to complete this expansion.

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Missed opportunities due to delays

Despite its success, the port has also faced some challenges.

Due to delays in expanding infrastructure, it could not handle all the demand during the peak of the Hormuz crisis. Some shipping requests had to be turned away.

Experts say that improving infrastructure faster could help India gain even more from this global shift.

Competing with global ports

Tharoor believes Vizhinjam can compete with major global ports like Colombo and Singapore.

He said the port is not just competing but setting new standards in transshipment.

With strong growth and ongoing upgrades, Vizhinjam is quickly becoming an important player in global shipping.

India’s chance to grow in global trade

The rise of Vizhinjam shows how global challenges can create new opportunities.

As tensions continue to reshape trade routes, India has a chance to strengthen its position in global shipping.

With better planning and faster development, ports like Vizhinjam could play a key role in the future of international trade.