Uttar Pradesh ATS monitoring 25,000 madrassas for potential anti-national activity promotion

An investigation has been launched in response to growing concerns about the misuse of foreign funding in Madrassas within the state of Uttar Pradesh. Suspicions have arisen that foreign funds might be fueling anti-national activities and illegal religious conversions. The proliferation of Madrassas, especially in districts bordering Nepal, has raised concerns about potential threats to internal security.

In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the leadership of ADG ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) Mohit Aggarwal to scrutinize the misappropriation of foreign funding in Madrassas.

The SIT comprises SP Cyber Crime Prof. Triveni Singh and J. Reebha, Director of the Minority Welfare Department, as members. Information regarding foreign funding linked to more than four thousand unregistered Madrassas has surfaced, prompting the launch of a comprehensive inquiry.

The state is home to 16,513 recognized and 8,500 unrecognized Madrasas. The SIT's mandate extends to systematically investigate funding channels across all 25,000 Madrassas. Authorities will request details of transactions conducted through Foreign Currency Accounts (EEFC) and assess the flow of foreign funds to these institutions.

The investigation will encompass identifying the source countries of the funds and the purposes for which they are used. Notably, districts bordering Nepal, such as Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Pilibhit, have witnessed a significant increase in the number of Madrassas, especially in recent years.

This action follows recent arrests made by the ATS, which exposed a gang involved in the infiltration of Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingyas. Investigations revealed that a Delhi-based NGO received Rs 20 crore in foreign funding over three years, which was used to aid the infiltrators.