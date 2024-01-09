Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US envoy confronted Nawaz Sharif with proof of ISI hand in 2016 Uri terror attack: New book

    The book unveils the US's role in confronting Pakistan's then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the 2016 Uri terror attack, leading to internal political tensions. Bisaria also discusses the aftermath of the Uri, Pathankot, and Pulwama attacks, highlighting diplomatic intricacies and tensions.

    US envoy confronted Nawaz Sharif with proof of ISI hand in 2016 Uri terror attack: New book
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria's recently released book, 'Anger Management' sheds light on significant events shaping India-Pakistan relations. One striking revelation is the United States' role in confronting then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the 2016 Uri terror attack. 

    Revealed: How PM Modi and India spooked Pakistan with 9 missiles on 'Qatal Ki Raat'

    According to Bisaria, the US ambassador, believed to be David Hale, presented evidence of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency's involvement in the assault, escalating tensions within Pakistan's political landscape. The evidence handed over to Sharif intensified his resolve to challenge the Pakistan Army, leading to a sequence of events that ultimately resulted in his ouster from office in 2017 and subsequent self-exile in 2018. 

    Bisaria's account unveils how the US intervention, centered around the Uri attack, played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's internal dynamics. The book also delves into the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack, the Pathankot attack in January 2016, and the Pulwama attack in February 2019. Bisaria outlines the diplomatic intricacies and tensions that followed these incidents, including the precarious situation that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of missile confrontations. The capture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan added a new layer of complexity to the already heightened tensions. 

    Bisaria highlights India's efforts to convey its stance on terrorism to Pakistan, emphasizing the need for tangible actions such as a reduction in cross-border infiltration and the extradition of individuals wanted for terror attacks. The book also touches upon India's counter-terror diplomacy, outlining ten key messages aimed at conveying India's determination to combat terrorism while expressing a willingness to engage in discussions on various fronts.

    The former envoy underscores the significance of managing the complex relationship between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. 'Anger Management' provides readers with a unique perspective on the intricate history of bilateral ties, spanning 75 years since the independence of both nations. Bisaria's account draws on insights from past envoys and urges reflection on India's responses to terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 10:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Kerala Governor to inaugurate Karunyam project in Idukki amid CPM-LDF hartal rkn

    Kerala Governor to inaugurate Karunyam project in Idukki amid CPM-LDF hartal

    Kerala: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested for protest in Secretariat anr

    Kerala: Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil arrested for protest in Secretariat

    kerala news live 9 january 2024 major highlights develpments rkn

    Kerala News LIVE: Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder and lightening today

    Recent Stories

    Makar Sankranti 2024: Why do we fly kites on this day? anr

    Makar Sankranti 2024: Why do we fly kites on this day?

    cricket Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy osf

    Indian pacer Mohammed Shami backs PM Modi amid Maldives controversy

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO] ATG

    Ileana D'Cruz shares picture with her 'snuggle buddy' Koa Phoenix Dolan [PHOTO]

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details rkn

    Kerala: Talent Hunt selection trial for admission in sports schools to begin on January 10; Check details

    cricket Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career,' reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar osf

    Lalit Modi threatened to ruin my career, reveals former RCB star Praveen Kumar

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon