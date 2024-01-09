US envoy confronted Nawaz Sharif with proof of ISI hand in 2016 Uri terror attack: New book

The book unveils the US's role in confronting Pakistan's then-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the 2016 Uri terror attack, leading to internal political tensions. Bisaria also discusses the aftermath of the Uri, Pathankot, and Pulwama attacks, highlighting diplomatic intricacies and tensions.

Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria's recently released book, 'Anger Management' sheds light on significant events shaping India-Pakistan relations. One striking revelation is the United States' role in confronting then-Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after the 2016 Uri terror attack.

According to Bisaria, the US ambassador, believed to be David Hale, presented evidence of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency's involvement in the assault, escalating tensions within Pakistan's political landscape. The evidence handed over to Sharif intensified his resolve to challenge the Pakistan Army, leading to a sequence of events that ultimately resulted in his ouster from office in 2017 and subsequent self-exile in 2018.

Bisaria's account unveils how the US intervention, centered around the Uri attack, played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan's internal dynamics. The book also delves into the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack, the Pathankot attack in January 2016, and the Pulwama attack in February 2019. Bisaria outlines the diplomatic intricacies and tensions that followed these incidents, including the precarious situation that brought India and Pakistan to the brink of missile confrontations. The capture of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman by Pakistan added a new layer of complexity to the already heightened tensions.

Bisaria highlights India's efforts to convey its stance on terrorism to Pakistan, emphasizing the need for tangible actions such as a reduction in cross-border infiltration and the extradition of individuals wanted for terror attacks. The book also touches upon India's counter-terror diplomacy, outlining ten key messages aimed at conveying India's determination to combat terrorism while expressing a willingness to engage in discussions on various fronts.

The former envoy underscores the significance of managing the complex relationship between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation. 'Anger Management' provides readers with a unique perspective on the intricate history of bilateral ties, spanning 75 years since the independence of both nations. Bisaria's account draws on insights from past envoys and urges reflection on India's responses to terrorism, particularly in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.