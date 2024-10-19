UP SHOCKER! Semi-naked body of 17-year-old found on railway tracks hours after she left home for coaching

In a chilling discovery that has left the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh reeling, the half-naked body of 17-year-old girl was found on a railway track on Saturday. Sania, who had set off for her coaching classes, was found dead hours later, causing panic in the area.

Sania’s school bag, mobile phone, and slippers were notably missing from the scene, amplifying fears of foul play. The unsettling nature of the discovery has led investigators to suspect murder. What began as a routine journey to her coaching center quickly turned into a harrowing ordeal that ended in tragedy, leaving her family and friends devastated.

Police and locals rushed to the scene upon being alerted and have since launched a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

