A viral video shows B.Ed. candidates falling into a drain in Kanpur after a structure collapsed near their exam center. Despite the shock and minor injuries, many students showed resilience by proceeding to take their exam, sparking a debate on public infrastructure safety.

A startling video that has gone viral on social media depicts a group of B.Ed. candidates plunging into a drain shortly before arriving at their test location. About 25 kids are said to have been engaged in the event, which has swiftly become one of the most talked-about viral videos on the internet. The structure the kids were standing on abruptly collapsed, according to accounts, after they had collected outside a store near the testing location. A number of hopefuls lost their balance and plummeted into the sewer below in a matter of seconds. Students and onlookers were alarmed by the unexpected disaster, and many of them hurried to assist individuals who were trapped within.

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Videos from the area depict a disorganised yet worrisome situation as residents provide assistance as students attempt to climb out. Candidates who were already under stress from a crucial exam were further distressed by the muck and filthy water that coated their bags, papers, and clothing.

Thankfully, there were no reports of significant casualties. Nonetheless, a few kids were clearly rattled by the event and suffered minor injuries. Many of them allegedly decided to finish their exam instead of going home in spite of the setback, winning plaudits from social media users for their tenacity.

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Discussions over the state of public infrastructure and safety surrounding educational institutions were sparked by the video when it went viral. Many users questioned if the catastrophe might have been avoided with appropriate maintenance and safety inspections. Others emphasised how students frequently encounter needless obstacles when attempting to further their education.

A broader discussion over civic carelessness and the necessity of safer public areas has also been triggered by the occurrence. Even though the event only lasted a few seconds, viewers were deeply affected by the video, and many of them expressed shock at what they witnessed.