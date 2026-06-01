HP minister Vikramaditya Singh said Congress will review its municipal poll performance after BJP's win, but noted Congress's own success in Panchayati Raj polls. He assured that the govt will work with all elected reps for development.

Congress to Review Poll Performance

The Public Works Department Minister of Himachal Pradesh and senior Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh on Monday said the Congress would undertake a detailed review of its performance in the recently concluded municipal body elections while continuing to work with all elected representatives for the state's development, irrespective of political affiliations.

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Speaking to the media and later talking to ANI, Singh acknowledged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured a majority in several urban local bodies, but maintained that the Congress had performed well in the Panchayati Raj elections across the state.

"The BJP has secured a majority, and we will certainly analyse the reasons behind the results. At the same time, Congress has performed well in the Panchayati Raj elections at every level, whether it is Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis or Gram Panchayats," Singh said.

He stressed that the government's priority remained development and that all elected representatives would receive cooperation from the state government. "Our priority is to take development works forward. We will rise above partisan politics and extend full cooperation to all elected representatives. Whether it is road construction, MGNREGA works, or urban development projects, we will continue working for the welfare of the people," he said.

Review of Municipal Corporation Results

Referring to the municipal corporation results, Singh said Congress had performed strongly in Palampur but failed to meet expectations in Mandi, Solan and Dharamshala. "In Palampur, the Congress performed very well. However, in Solan, Mandi and Dharamshala, the party's performance was not as expected. There is no doubt that shortcomings existed, and we will conduct introspection to understand the reasons behind these results," he said.

He added that the party's top leadership, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and the state Congress leadership, would collectively review the outcome and formulate a strategy for strengthening the organisation. "We will discuss these issues collectively with the Chief Minister and the party leadership. Wherever there have been shortcomings, corrective measures will be taken, and we will work together to strengthen the party in the future," Singh said.

Role of Panchayati Raj Institutions

The minister highlighted the important role played by Panchayati Raj institutions in implementing development programmes on the ground. "The three-tier Panchayati Raj system, Zila Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats play a crucial role in taking development to the grassroots. Their contribution is extremely important in implementing schemes and ensuring that benefits reach people," he said.

Singh congratulated all newly elected Panchayati Raj representatives and assured them of the government's support. "I extend my congratulations to all elected representatives. We will work together with them to ensure the overall development of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

'Local Polls Not a Mandate for 2027'

Responding to BJP claims that the election results reflected public dissatisfaction with the Congress government and signalled a mandate for the 2027 Assembly elections, Singh rejected the assertion. "Panchayati Raj elections are traditionally fought on local issues. Personal relationships, social connections and local leadership play a much greater role in these elections than party affiliations. To claim that these results are a direct mandate for or against any government would be incorrect," he said.

He said that while political parties may interpret the results according to their own perspectives, local body and Panchayat elections differ significantly from Assembly elections. "Assembly elections are fought on entirely different issues. Therefore, concluding the 2027 elections from these local results would be premature," Singh said.

Concerns Over Rising Fuel Prices

The minister also expressed concern over rising fuel and LPG prices, particularly their impact on tourism-dependent states such as Himachal Pradesh. "The continuous increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, refined fuel and LPG is a matter of concern. Though these are linked to international developments, the burden is ultimately falling on ordinary people," he said.

Singh noted that commercial LPG cylinder prices had risen significantly and could adversely affect hotels, restaurants, dhabas and homestays across the state. "Himachal Pradesh is a tourism-oriented state. Rising commercial LPG prices increase operational costs for hotels, restaurants, dhabas and homestays, which can eventually affect tourism and place an additional burden on consumers," he said.

He urged the Central Government to explore diplomatic and policy measures to stabilise prices and reduce the burden on citizens. "There is a need for serious deliberation on how these price increases can be controlled. The burden on people and businesses must be reduced," Singh added.

The Congress leader reiterated that while the party would review its electoral performance wherever necessary, it remained committed to working with all elected bodies and representatives to ensure the continued development of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)