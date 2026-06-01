The AITC expelled two MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for anti-party activities. This follows their complaint about forged signatures on a party letter, with Suvendu Adhikari warning that the law will take its course.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Monday expelled two of its legislators, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect on charges of anti-party activities. The updates come amid a sharp political escalation, with Suvendu Adhikari launching a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over the case.

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Adhikari Details Forgery Allegations

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and warned that "nobody who forged signatures will be spared."

Detailing the timeline of the controversy, Adhikari said that on May 9, the AITC National General Secretary sent a letter to the Assembly Speaker proposing Shovondeb Chattopadhyay as the LoP, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Ashima Patra as deputy leaders, and Firhad Hakim as the chief whip. This was followed by another letter on May 20 bearing 70 signatures. However, the process was challenged when two TMC MLAs, Rithabrata Bandhopadhyay and Sandipan Saha, lodged a formal complaint alleging that no such resolution had been adopted by the legislative party.

CID Probe Underway

Following the Assembly Speaker's intervention, an FIR was registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the case was subsequently transferred to the CID. "CID took signature samples from some MLAs whose names were in that letter. Three TMC MLAs, Baharul Islam, Arup Roy, and Subhashish Das, have confessed before the CID that they did not sign that document," Adhikari revealed, adding that the Investigating Officer will determine the next steps of the probe based on statutory guidelines.

Adhikari Highlights Party Initiatives

During his briefing, Adhikari also announced the implementation of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) promises, stating that the free bus service for women has commenced from today. Addressing administrative issues surrounding the Annapurna Yojna, he noted that the application process has transitioned to an online mode alongside offline channels to curb misinformation, with designated officers assigned to supervise the rollout.

Call for Peace Amid Political Tensions

In light of recoveries made from several TMC party offices during recent political developments, Adhikari strongly urged citizens and party workers to maintain peace. "In many party offices of TMC, we have seen many things. Police will take action on this. I request every citizen and BJP worker: please do not take the law into your own hands. Have complete faith in the law, the police, and the administration. If there are complaints, register them through proper channels, and let the investigation agencies look into the matter," Adhikari concluded.