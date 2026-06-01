A woman was killed and 26 others injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Haridwar. The incident occurred after a dumper truck hit the double-decker bus from behind as the pilgrims were returning after a holy dip in the Ganges.

One person was killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after being hit by a dumper truck from behind near Shantikunj in Haridwar, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred as the pilgrims were returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganges.

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Official Recounts Accident Details

Speaking about the accident to ANI, Shishupal Singh Negi, CO City, Haridwar, said, "A report came in the morning from the Control Room regarding a bus--specifically a double-decker--bearing an 'AP' (Andhra Pradesh) registration number, but the owner was based in Rajasthan, hailing from Nagaur. The bus was carrying pilgrims who had arrived as part of a convoy of three buses."

"Today, while returning after taking a holy dip in the Ganges, the group was travelling along the highway--specifically the stretch in front of the Tirsi Chowki--heading towards the Tors Chandi Chowki. On the highway, a dumper truck merging from a link road struck the bus from behind," the CO added.

Negi further informed that the impact of the collision caused the bus to overturn, prompting an immediate rescue response. "Police officials immediately rushed to the scene, and the injured passengers were transported to the hospital using ambulances and private vehicles. Preliminary information reveals that the majority of the passengers on board were women. While many sustained only minor injuries, some are reported to have suffered serious injuries; tragically, it has been confirmed that one woman succumbed to her injuries in the incident," he said.

Update on Injured and Investigation

SDM Yogesh Mehra stated that 26 injured individuals are currently receiving medical attention. "Today, the District Disaster Operations Centre received information that a bus carrying pilgrims had overturned near the border. Immediate support operations were initiated; the injured pilgrims were transported to the Sub-District Hospital, and 26 of them--including one female pilgrim--were subsequently brought here to this hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment," SDM Mehra said.

Commenting on the investigation into the cause of the accident, Mehra added, "It would be premature to speculate on the cause of the accident at this stage; a definitive statement can only be made following a thorough investigation. Rest assured, the injured are currently undergoing treatment here, and their condition remains stable."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)