A young woman from Tezpur, Assam, was publicly ridiculed by an older woman for her clothing, an incident she captured in a video that subsequently went viral. The footage, which shows her confronting the individual, has sparked a widespread social media discussion about moral policing, women's freedom, and generational attitudes.

A young woman from Tezpur, Assam, said she was publicly ridiculed and condemned for the clothes she was wearing while running errands, and the video went viral on social media. Discussions like moral policing, women's freedom of choice, and generational disparities in societal attitudes have all been rekindled by the occurrence.

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The woman claims that an elderly woman made disparaging comments about her appearance when she went out on her scooter to get supplies for her practical profession. She describes being labelled "characterless" in the now-viral video, and she says the woman told her that females dressed like her "should not exist in society."

“Guys, main na, apna practical ka samaan khareedne ke liye bahar aayi thi. Scooty mein thi main. Peeche se ek aunty bolti hai ki kitni characterless ladki hai, kaise kapde pehne hain, samajh mein aisi ladkiyon ko nahi rehna chahiye,” she says in the video.

The footage later shows the young woman confronting the individual over the alleged comments. A text displayed in the video reads: “I didn’t expect such sh**y people existed in Tezpur.”

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Social Media Reacts

Thousands of people commented on the event as the video gained popularity online. Many applauded the woman for opposing what they saw as antiquated and critical attitudes on women's fashion choices.

One user wrote, “This society is not affected by clothes rather it is affected by lust, greed, anger, jealousy etc. I said what I said.”

Another commented, “So proud of you for speaking up.”

A third user added, “Oh damn, the audacity… You go girl.”

The clip quickly attracted widespread attention, with many arguing that a person's character should not be judged based on appearance or clothing.

Although a large portion of the response was positive, some social media users had an alternative viewpoint. Some believed that rather than being an explicit act of animosity, the conversation represented a conflict between generations and shifting societal standards.