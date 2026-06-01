Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced new initiatives to boost tourism in Niti Valley, including community-based tourism, homestays, a border tourism centre, and infrastructure development to promote adventure tourism in the region.

Boosting Tourism in Border Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, while virtually addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the "Niti Extreme Ultra Run" held in Niti Valley, Chamoli district, from May 31 to June 2, announced several significant initiatives aimed at accelerating tourism development in the region. The Chief Minister stated that promoting tourism activities in border areas while strengthening the livelihoods of local communities remains a key priority of the state government.

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In this regard, community-based tourism will be encouraged in Niti, Malari, Kosha, Farkiya, Bampa, Gurguti, Kailashpur, and Mehargaon villages of Chamoli district. Under this initiative, community homestays will be developed along with the creation of essential infrastructure to support rural tourism.

Dhami also announced that signage and viewpoint facilities will be developed across various villages and major tourist destinations in Niti Valley to enhance visitor convenience and improve the overall tourism experience. Additionally, a "Seema Darshan Kendra" (Border Tourism Interpretation Centre) will be established in the Rimkhim and Barahoti areas of Chamoli district to promote border tourism and showcase the region's strategic and cultural significance. The Chief Minister further announced the development of basic infrastructure at Dupfudhar Ground in Gamshali village, which will help promote adventure tourism and facilitate the organisation of large-scale events in the area. These announcements are expected to provide a major boost to tourism, employment opportunities, and the local economy across Niti Valley and other border regions of the district.

CM on Higher Education and National Development

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami, while addressing a symposium on the theme, said higher education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but the foundation for building a developed, self-reliant and prosperous India. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unprecedented transformations have taken place in the fields of education, innovation, research, and skill development, which will play a crucial role in realising the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. (ANI)