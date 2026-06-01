A video of a group of Indian women in vibrant sarees doing a ramp walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has gone viral. While many users praised the women for representing Indian culture, the video also sparked a debate about the conduct of tourists in public spaces, tying into a larger conversation about Indian travelers abroad.

A group of Indian women confidently strutting in sarees against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has gone viral. Several middle-aged ladies wearing vibrant sarees take turns doing a ramp walk next to the famous Paris monument in the video, which was first posted by Bengaluru-based saree retailer Dhanvi Silk. The women, wearing traditional Indian clothing in one of the most photographed places on earth, seemed to be enjoying their vacation as they smiled and posed for the camera.

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As the video spread across Instagram and later X, it quickly attracted thousands of views and a flood of comments.

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The women were commended by several users for confidently representing Indian culture abroad. The sight of sarees against the Parisian setting was hailed by a number of commenters as lovely and invigorating, with the ladies appearing content and unabashedly themselves.

But not everyone had the same impression of the video.

Some social media users questioned the propriety of public performances and staged picture sessions at popular tourist destinations. Some contended that the women were only having fun and modelling sarees without disturbing anyone nearby.

The topic comes at a time when internet discussions over the conduct of Indian visitors abroad have grown in frequency. A few days ago, a video of Indian tourists dancing garba in a Vietnamese public area sparked backlash and rekindled discussions on civic duty and good manners when visiting overseas.

The debate also reflects recent comments made by Harsh Goenka, who stated that although Indians are becoming more well-known worldwide, the nation's civic awareness frequently needs to be strengthened. His remarks coincided with conversations on how certain tourist behaviours might affect how Indians are seen abroad.