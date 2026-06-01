The United Doctors Front was denied participation in a Parliamentary panel on NEET despite an official invitation. The committee chairman met them separately, accepting their representation on NEET-UG 2024 issues and suggesting exam reforms.

The United Doctors Front (UDF) on Monday expressed deep concern and disappointment after its representatives were not permitted to participate in the proceedings of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, despite receiving an official invitation from the Committee nearly a week in advance.

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According to a press release issued by United Doctors Front, UDF representatives, acting on the formal invitation, travelled to Parliament to present the views of young doctors, medical students, and healthcare professionals regarding NEET, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and examination reforms. The organisation had also submitted its detailed written representation, supporting documents, and presentation material to the Committee in advance as requested.

UDF Denied Participation Despite Formal Invite

Upon arrival, UDF representatives were informed that they would not be allowed to participate in the Committee proceedings, the release said.

During a personal interaction, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee conveyed his inability to facilitate UDF's participation due to opposition from a majority of members of the Committee. While expressing regret over the situation, the Chairman met UDF representatives separately, accepted the detailed representation, and assured that the submissions would be taken on record.*

'Stakeholders Deserve to be Heard': UDF Chairperson

The release further stated that the Chairperson of the United Doctors Front, Dr Lakshya Mittal, stated, "It is unfortunate that an organisation representing the concerns of young doctors and medical aspirants across the country was not given an opportunity to present its views before the Committee despite being formally invited. We respect the Parliamentary process and the authority of the Committee, but stakeholders who represent lakhs of students and healthcare professionals deserve to be heard, especially on matters concerning one of India's most important national examinations."

UDF clarified that its concern is not directed against any individual but relates to the broader principle of stakeholder participation in policy discussions affecting medical education and national examinations.

UDF Proposes Sweeping Reforms for NEET, NTA

In its representation submitted to the Committee, UDF raised several important issues concerning NEET and the National Testing Agency. The organisation recommended the constitution of a new statutory national examination authority through an Act of Parliament, replacing the existing structure of NTA to ensure greater transparency, accountability, statutory oversight, and public trust, the release stated.

Calls for Investigation into NEET-UG 2024 Irregularities

The release further said that UDF also sought a comprehensive investigation into concerns relating to NEET-UG 2026 and unresolved issues arising from NEET-UG 2024, including examination security, paper leak allegations, centre allotment patterns, the grace marks controversy, the role of agencies and vendors, and other matters that continue to affect public confidence in the examination system.

Questions NTA's Use of National Emblem

Further, UDF requested that competent authorities examine the legality and authorisation relating to the use of the National Emblem by NTA in light of applicable statutory provisions.

The organisation emphasised that repeated controversies surrounding NEET have severely impacted the confidence of medical aspirants and their families and reiterated the need for a transparent, time-bound, and independent review of all institutional lapses and accountability mechanisms.

UDF thanked the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for personally meeting the delegation, receiving its representation, and assuring consideration of the issues raised, it said.

The organisation expressed hope that the Committee will objectively examine the recommendations submitted and take appropriate steps in the interest of students, medical education, and the credibility of India's examination system, the release added.

In the meeting, the Committee Chairman also said that the meeting was very good and we discussed all the issues. He also said that we have trust in the Prime Minister and hope that aspirants will get justice. (ANI)