A viral video from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly shows a government school teacher sleeping during class while students remain unattended, using mobile phones, triggering criticism over classroom discipline and the state of public education.

A video from Composite School Sikori in Umrada block of Kannauj has gone viral on social media, showing a teacher allegedly asleep during duty hours inside the classroom. During the same time, several students can be seen using mobile phones instead of attending lessons. The clip has sparked widespread criticism and raised concerns about monitoring in government schools.

Questions Raised Over School Education

Following the video's circulation, many social media users questioned the quality of education in government-run schools. Several users expressed disappointment, saying such incidents weaken public trust in the education system and affect students' learning.

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Video Sparks Online Debate

The viral clip has generated strong reactions online, with many demanding accountability and stricter supervision in schools. However, the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident have not been independently verified. Authorities are yet to issue a detailed statement on the matter.