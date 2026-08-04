CM Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered immediate restoration of the disaster-damaged Khainuri village road in Chamoli to restore connectivity for affected families.

In response to the problems faced by the residents in the wake of the incident, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has ordered to repair the disaster-affected road linking the Khainuri village located in the Dasholi Block of Chamoli district immediately. This affected road has become extremely difficult for about 120 families living there to commute to their destination. The Chief Minister stated that it continues to be one of the most important priorities of the state to restore the connectivity in disaster-affected areas.

CM Acts Immediately Following Communication With the Villagers

This issue got to know the attention of the Chief Minister following the discussions he had over the telephone with the residents of the Khainuri village. As per the residents, this particular road had been damaged badly due to a disaster occurring recently. As an immediate response, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand ordered the Chamoli District Magistrate and concerned departments to start repairing work immediately. He also asked them to carry out a complete ground survey before starting the repairs.

Priority for Restoring Connectivity

CM Dhami emphasized that the damaged infrastructure in disaster-affected regions must be restored first. He made it clear that all necessary resources must be utilized to restore the road connectivity in such a way that the passage for people becomes unobstructed. According to him, reliable road connectivity is important not only for the routine purposes but also for providing relief in emergencies, health care service provision, access to education, transportation of necessities, etc., particularly in far-flung mountain villages.

State Government Prioritizes Quick Relief and Public Services

CM Dhami reaffirmed that the quick resolution of citizens' grievances is one of the important responsibilities of state governments. He instructed the concerned departments to coordinate closely for restoring the road connectivity, drinking water facility, electricity and other essential services in the affected area without undue delay. Moreover, he emphasized that the complaints from remote places be handled with urgency and sensitivity so that no hardship is inflicted on people because of damage to the infrastructure facilities.

Early Normalcy in Disaster-Affected Areas

Reiterating the resolve of the government in dealing with disasters, Chief Minister Dhami reiterated that every attempt must be made to restore normalcy in those areas. He instructed the administrative authorities to keep an open ear towards public complaints and ensure that the process of restoration takes place without any difficulty. These directives once again show the efforts of the Uttarakhand government to improve its disaster response mechanism while making sure that the citizens living in far-off hill districts do not face any problem.