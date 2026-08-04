Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, alleging his associates attacked him in Pune and Aurangabad. Ansari has demanded Dipke's immediate arrest by the Delhi Police.

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari has filed a written complaint with the Delhi DCP against CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, alleging that his associates attacked him in Pune and Aurangabad. Ansari, who claims two cases have already been registered in connection with the incidents, has urged Delhi Police to arrest Dipke immediately. He also praised the Delhi CM and police over the detention of Sonam Wangchuk, alleging that Dipke was acting for personal gain. Ansari told ANI, "Today, I have filed a written complaint against Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the CJP party, with the Delhi DCP, because I have proof that his men attacked me. I was attacked in Pune and in Aurangabad. There are already 2 cases filed on that. I want the Delhi police to immediately arrest Dipke. Moreover, I salute the Delhi CM and the police for detaining Sonam Wangchuk at the right time, due to which the atmosphere in Delhi was saved from deteriorating...Dipke is doing everything for his own benefit."

Probe Sought into CJP Founder's Finances

Earlier, a Surat-based RTI activist, Amit Tiwari, sought a formal investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke, father of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, questioning how a Junior Engineer's (JE) salary could have funded his son's higher education in the United States. The activist has also approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) over the legal status of the CJP and the tax liability on a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal.

Dipke Warns Centre of Sit-in Protest

Meanwhile, on Monday, Abhijeet Dipke warned the Centre of a sit-in protest if their demands are not met. Abhijeet Dipke questioned the government's intent, stating that the Centre has not yet paid the Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the NEET-UG aspirants who died by suicide. The CJP led a 37-day-long protest from Jantar Mantar, which was withdrawn on July 25 after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and they received assurance on their other key demands. (ANI)