Delhi BJP filed a police complaint against Congress MP Pramod Tiwari over his alleged derogatory remarks on Goddess Sita during a press conference. The complaint also names MP Pappu Yadav for a skit on the Ram Temple donation row outside Parliament.

BJP Files Complaint Against Tiwari

Delhi BJP has submitted a police complaint against Congress MP Pramod Tiwari for his allegedly derogatory remarks on Goddess Sita in a press conference on Sunday. Advocate Sanket Gupta, a member of BJP's legal cell, alleged that Pramod Tiwari's remarks had hurt the sentiments of Sanatan devotees.

Advocate Gupta told ANI on Monday, "Today, we have submitted a complaint with the DCP, New Delhi. The complaint was against Pramod Tiwari, who is a senior leader of the Congress party, over the statement he made on August 2, in a press conference held at the Congress headquarters. While addressing the press, he made derogatory remarks against Goddess Sita, which is not at all acceptable to any Sanatani devotee and has hurt the sentiments of all Sanatan devotees." "Sections 299 and 302 of the BNS are completely clear on this, and it was a cognizable offence," he added.

What Pramod Tiwari Said

During a Congress press conference, targeting the BJP over the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation embezzlement case on Sunday, Pramod Tiwari took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "Even when Lord Ram performed the yagna of the Ashwamedha, he got a stone idol of Goddess Sita made and kept it by his side before initiating the yagna. When Modi was performing the worship of the temple, we couldn't see Goddess Sita Mata anywhere there. Who was Rama's Sita at that time, and who is PM Modi's Sita? PM should decide that himself."

Complaint Also Targets Pappu Yadav, Congress

Further, the BJP legal cell leader also slammed the Congress over a skit outside Parliament, where independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav dressed as a saffron-clad priest and showcased donation theft to corner the ruling camp on the Ram Temple donation row. Advocate Gupta said, "In a similar pattern, just two days prior, within the Parliament House complex, Pappu Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, under a conspiracy, engaged in a dramatisation in which they insulted the Hindu community, insulted Lord Ram, and insulted all Sanatan devotees. There is now a continuous pattern by the Congress, where they are repeatedly hurting the sentiments of Sanatanis. We have submitted a written complaint asking for an inquiry and an investigation into the matter, demanding that criminal action be taken against the Congress party leaders."

Pappu Yadav's Response

Even though the Delhi BJP has filed a complaint against Pappu Yadav, the Lok Sabha MP has maintained that his skit on the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case was a "dignified" protest outside Parliament, and said that he will present his case to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal's notice for a privilege motion against him. (ANI)