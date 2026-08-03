A heartbreaking video from Jaipur has gone viral after a fatal road accident left a driver dead and a conductor trapped inside the mangled vehicle, desperately waiting for rescuers to pull him out.

A disturbing video from Jaipur is making rounds on social media, showing the aftermath of a devastating road accident. The crash claimed the life of the driver, while the conductor remained trapped inside the badly damaged vehicle, unable to move as bystanders tried to comfort him.

The person recording the video can be heard reassuring the injured conductor, asking him not to panic and telling him that a JCB or crane is on the way to rescue him. The conductor, visibly in pain, continues to wait for help as the wreckage keeps him pinned inside.

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Rescue Operation Captured on Camera

According to the viral post, the impact of the collision was so severe that the driver died on the spot. The conductor suffered serious injuries and became trapped inside the cabin, making it impossible for locals to pull him out without heavy machinery.

The emotional visuals have struck a chord with social media users, many of whom are praising the rescue efforts while also expressing grief over the driver's death.

Social Media Reacts

The viral clip has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online. Many users are calling it a painful reminder of the risks faced by drivers and conductors who spend long hours on the road to support their families. Others have urged authorities to improve road safety measures and ensure quicker emergency response during such accidents.

Note: The exact cause of the accident and the identities of those involved have not been officially confirmed at the time of writing.