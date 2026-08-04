Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta called for transforming environmental conservation into a people's movement. He urged youth to actively protect nature and also take the lead in building a drug-free society during a plantation drive.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta called for transforming environmental conservation into a people's movement, asserting that "every tree planted and nurtured today" would become a lasting legacy for future generations. He urged citizens, particularly the youth, to actively participate in protecting nature while also taking the lead in building a drug-free society, a release said.

The Governor was addressing a plantation drive organised under the campaign 'Har Ped, Himachal Ka Abhiman - Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' at APG Shimla University in collaboration with the Nishkam Srijan Foundation on Monday.

A Call for Long-Term Commitment

Gupta said that institutions of higher education must become centres of sustainable development by instilling values of environmental stewardship and social responsibility among students. He said that plantation should not be viewed as a symbolic exercise but as a long-term commitment.

"The true success of a plantation campaign lies not merely in planting saplings but in ensuring that they grow into healthy trees," he said.

Connecting Culture and Conservation

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the Governor said that the campaign beautifully connects environmental conservation with India's cultural values. "Just as a mother nurtures life, trees sustain life on Earth. Every sapling planted in the name of one's mother reflects gratitude towards motherhood, nature and the nation while strengthening our resolve to secure a greener future for generations to come," he said.

Mission LiFE and Responsible Lifestyles

The Governor also referred to the Prime Minister's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, stating that environmentally responsible lifestyle choices, including water conservation, reduced plastic use, energy efficiency and tree plantation, could collectively make a significant contribution towards sustainable development.

Youth as Environmental Stewards

Gupta described India's youth as the nation's greatest strength and urged them to adopt at least one sapling during their academic journey and nurture it into a full-grown tree. "Years later, when you return to your alma mater, that tree should stand as a living symbol of your commitment towards society and the environment," he said.

Building a Drug-Free, Developed India

Drawing attention to another pressing national concern, Gupta welcomed the launch of the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva - Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' by the Prime Minister and appealed to young people to stay away from substance abuse and spread awareness about its harmful consequences. He said that a developed India could only be realised through healthy, empowered and socially responsible youth.

Calling upon students to become ambassadors of both environmental conservation and the drug-free movement, the Governor said that these twin commitments would strengthen society and contribute meaningfully towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. (ANI)