A passenger's unusual attempt to plug a household fan into a train charging socket has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked widespread discussion about electrical safety, responsible use of public facilities and civic sense.

A viral video from a moving train has sparked widespread discussion after a passenger was seen attempting to power a household electric fan using the coach's charging socket. The unusual incident has left social media users questioning public awareness about the proper use of railway facilities and electrical safety.

Passenger Tries to Run Home Fan Inside Train

According to the viral clip, the passenger was carrying a portable household fan during the journey and attempted to plug it into the train's charging outlet. These charging ports are designed primarily for low-power devices such as mobile phones and laptops and are not intended to operate high-power household appliances.

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As the fan failed to start, nearby passengers reportedly watched the incident with surprise. The video quickly spread across social media, with many pointing out that the train's charging system is not compatible with such appliances.

Why the Fan Didn't Work

Railway charging points are designed for limited electrical loads and are not meant to power household equipment like AC fans. Using appliances beyond the intended capacity may overload or damage charging ports, potentially making them unusable for other passengers who rely on them to charge essential devices during long journeys.

While the exact specifications of the outlet shown in the video have not been officially confirmed, experts generally advise against connecting incompatible electrical appliances to public charging infrastructure.

Video Triggers Civic Sense Discussion

The incident has reignited conversations about civic responsibility while travelling. Many social media users criticised the passenger's actions, saying public facilities should be used only for their intended purpose. Others noted that greater awareness about electrical safety and responsible use of shared infrastructure could help prevent avoidable inconvenience and potential damage.

The authenticity of the viral video's claims has not been independently verified. However, the clip has become another reminder that small actions in shared public spaces can affect many others.