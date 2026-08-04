Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami launched Oho Radio 89.2 FM, the state's first app-based digital radio station, to improve public communication, disaster awareness, education, and promote local culture across remote regions.

A big boost to efforts in fostering better communications and community involvement has been witnessed with the launch of Oho Radio 89.2 FM in Dehradun on August 3, 2026, by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Launched as a state-of-the-art app-based digital radio station, the platform seeks to foster better information dissemination, educate listeners, entertain them and reach out to citizens in urban areas as well as the remote Himalayan valleys.

A Digital Radio Station for Greater Public Outreach

While speaking at the event, the Chief Minister pointed out how important it was to continue using radio as a powerful communication tool despite its age and limitations. According to him, the new station would aid the government in sending out its welfare messages, educational information, health information, environmental knowledge and more.

Oho Radio stands apart from regular FM radio stations in that it uses the power of digital technology along with regional programming.

Facilitating Disaster Preparedness in a Mountain State

In light of the natural hazards like floods, landslides, cloudbursts and forest fires that are common in Uttarakhand, local radio plays a crucial role during disasters. Effective communication becomes even more essential in such remote locations where access to the internet and mobile phones can become difficult.

Community radio stations have been instrumental in disseminating relevant weather forecasts, safety tips and emergency messages in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department and State Disaster Management Authority. The establishment of yet another broadcasting service in the region is going to improve the process of disaster preparedness in the region.

Showcasing Cultural Richness and Supporting Regional Efforts

Apart from serving the needs of news and information dissemination, Oho Radio will be highlighting the cultural richness of the region through programs based on folk music, traditional arts and regional talents. The programming schedule will also include topics like agriculture, tourism, jobs and development that will directly benefit the local people.

Towards Inclusivity in Public Communication

The coming into being of Oho Radio 89.2 FM represents how digital innovation is gaining importance in the field of public communication in Uttarakhand. Being an accessible channel that can be used for awareness and disaster preparedness, as well as for the promotion of culture, the platform will enhance communication between the government and the people.