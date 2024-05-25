Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UP HORROR: 14-year-old raped, impregnated by relative in Meerut, gives birth to stillborn baby

    The victim's family claimed that the doctors at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sardhana did not provide adequate care. This has prompted the district administration to launch an investigation into the matter.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 6:32 PM IST

    In a trgic incident, 14-year-old girl in Sardhana gave birth to a stillborn baby near a government hospital. The girl was reportedly raped by a relative, according to police statements on Friday.

    The victim's family claimed that the doctors at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sardhana did not provide adequate care. This has prompted the district administration to launch an investigation into the matter.

    On Friday morning, the pregnant girl, who was eight months along, was brought to the CHC by her family. She delivered a stillborn baby shortly after arriving at the hospital.

    The victim's family later lodged a complaint against their relative, Subhash (40), accusing him of raping and impregnating the minor, according to Pratap Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sardhana police station.

    "Following the family's complaint, we filed an FIR on Friday, citing sections of rape (376) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused, leading to his arrest," Singh said. Meanwhile, the victim's family members alleged to the media that she was denied admission by the CHC staff and ended up delivering the child in its vicinity.

    Responding to the situation, District Magistrate Deepak Meena has appointed a three-member team, led by Additional District Magistrate Suryakant Tripathi, to investigate the family's allegations.

    The victim is currently receiving care at the District Women’s Hospital, with her condition reported as stable. Police have initiated a postmortem and DNA examination of the stillborn child, as confirmed by Singh.

