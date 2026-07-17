A massive landslide near the Indo-China border in Sikkim has displaced 65 families and washed away a key strategic road. Residents fear security risks and allege neglect by GREF, who cite lack of funds for restoration.

A massive landslide at 7th Mile under Kyongnosla village along the Jawaharlal Nehru (JN) Road, near the Indo-China border, has continued unabated for the past 10 days, displacing 65 families and raising serious concerns over border connectivity and public safety.

The landslide has completely washed away the old road leading towards the border, a route considered strategically important as several Indian Army camps are located along it. Residents fear the damage could pose a significant challenge from a border security perspective if the alternative route is also affected.

The displaced families are currently taking shelter in temporary relief camps while the landslide continues to remain active.

Residents Allege Official Neglect

Local residents have alleged that despite the gravity of the situation and the area's strategic importance, no concerned authority or administrative official has visited the site to assess the damage or address their concerns.

According to the public, the damaged road falls under the jurisdiction of the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). Residents claim that GREF officials informed them that the road is presently not in use because an alternative route exists and that no funds are available for its restoration.

However, locals have questioned this stance, asking who would take responsibility if the existing alternative road is also blocked by landslides, potentially cutting off access to the border region.

Appeal for Government Intervention

The affected residents have appealed to the Government of India and the Government of Sikkim to urgently intervene, restore the damaged infrastructure, and implement preventive measures before the situation escalates into a larger disaster. (ANI)