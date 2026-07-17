BJP's BY Vijayendra accused the Congress govt and CM DK Shivakumar of forcibly acquiring farmers' land in Bidadi for a Satellite Township to benefit 'real estate interests' of the party's 'High Command,' calling it an 'atrocity' on farmers.

BJP Karnataka State President BY Vijayendra on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging it was "forcibly seizing fertile farmland" in the Bidadi region in the name of a Satellite Township to serve "real estate interests of the High Command."

Addressing a protest rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party in support of Bidadi farmers, Vijayendra said, "The Congress government and Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are forcibly taking away farmers' fertile lands in Bidadi. To fill the stomach of the High Command, they have turned to the real estate business."

'Atrocities on Poor Farmers'

Vijayendra accused the government of committing "atrocities" by compulsorily acquiring land from poor farmers who depend entirely on agriculture. "Families with 4-5 acres are being pushed onto the streets. But there is no obstacle for Congress leaders and MLAs to own hundreds and thousands of acres in the same Bidadi region. This exposes their double standards," he said.

CM Prioritising 'Real Estate' Projects

He further alleged that while the CM has no time to address farmers' distress in North Karnataka, he is prioritising "real estate-based projects" like the Bidadi Township and Kanakapura Airport. Referring to an alleged promise to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, Vijayendra claimed, "He had said, 'If you make me Chief Minister, I will build the Bidadi Township and provide an opportunity to DLF company.' Now he is hitting farmers where it hurts the most."

Threats, False Cases Against Protesting Farmers

The BJP chief alleged that "goons" were being sent to the homes of farmers who refuse to part with their land, with threats of "You will not survive."

"On one hand, the CM says land will not be forcibly taken. On the other hand, the government is filing false cases against protesting farmers and sending them to jail. This is the arrogance of power," he charged.

'Rename Agri Dept as Real Estate Congress Dept'

Taking a dig at the government, Vijayendra said there was still no clarity on who the state's Agriculture Minister was months after the Congress came to power. "The CM has sidelined the Agriculture Department. It should be renamed the 'Real Estate Congress Department' if justice is to be done," he said.

Vijayendra Questions Rahul Gandhi's Silence

Vijayendra also targeted Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who had promised to protect farmers during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. "Rahul Gandhi is now completely silent on this huge atrocity against Karnataka farmers. He should immediately instruct his close confidant, the Chief Minister, to withdraw cases against farmers and drop the Bidadi Township project," he demanded.

BJP Vows to Continue Fight

Issuing a warning to the government, Vijayendra said, "No government that has incurred the curse of farmers has survived in history."

"The Bharatiya Janata Party will not rest until justice is delivered to Bidadi farmers. Under the leadership of farmer leader BS Yediyurappa, the entire BJP stands united. This fight will continue both inside and outside the legislature," he asserted.

The protest saw large participation from farmers and BJP workers from the Bidadi region, who raised slogans against the land acquisition move. (ANI)