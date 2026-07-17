PM Narendra Modi launched India's first hydrogen-powered train in Jind, Haryana, and unveiled development projects worth over Rs 14,700 crore. The new train, a 'Make in India' success, will run between Jind and Sonipat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Jind and addressed a public rally at the HUDA ground, where he announced and inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 14,700 crore across Haryana.

Beginning his speech in Haryanvi, the Prime Minister recalled his long association with Jind, saying he had visited the district decades ago while working for the organisation and still remembered the affection of the people, the famous Murrah buffalo, pure desi ghee, and Jind's traditional ghevar. PM Modi said that while Jind's ghee and ghevar remained unchanged, "the tevar (attitude) of Jind has transformed," adding that the district has become a symbol of development under the BJP-led NDA government.

A Historic 'Make in India' Milestone

Calling the launch of the hydrogen train a historic milestone, the Prime Minister said Jind, Sonipat, and Haryana had secured a permanent place in India's railway history. He noted that just as the first train between Bombay and Thane is remembered, the country's first hydrogen-powered train running between Jind and Sonipat would also be remembered in the years to come.

The Prime Minister said the new train is the world's most powerful hydrogen train, equipped with 3,200 horsepower and 10 coaches, making it the longest hydrogen train currently in operation globally. He added that the project is a successful example of the 'Make in India' initiative, as it has been designed and built by Indian engineers and companies. He noted that the hydrogen ecosystem being developed in Jind would create new employment opportunities for the youth.

Wider Development Push in Haryana

Apart from the hydrogen train, PM Modi announced that Haryana has received development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore, including railway and highway infrastructure, heritage conservation projects, and two new medical colleges.

The Prime Minister praised the cleanliness drive carried out in Jind ahead of his visit and referred to social media posts suggesting that he should visit the district more often to keep it clean. He urged residents to make cleanliness a permanent habit instead of linking it to his visits.

Modernising India's Railway Network

Highlighting India's railway transformation, PM Modi said that railway technology has evolved from steam engines in the 19th century to diesel and electric trains in the 20th century, and now to hydrogen-powered trains in the 21st century. He expressed confidence that the hydrogen train network would expand further as technology advances and costs reduce.

Without naming the Congress, PM Modi indirectly criticised previous governments over railway modernisation. Referring to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the strategic Strait of Hormuz, he said India would have faced a major fuel crisis if the railway network had continued to depend on diesel as it did before 2014. He claimed that while only around 30 per cent of India's railway network had been electrified before 2014, nearly 99 per cent of the broad-gauge network has now been electrified, reducing dependence on imported fuel.

Boosting Connectivity and Sports

The Prime Minister also highlighted Haryana's expanding road infrastructure, noting that Jind has now become one of the few districts connected by five national highways, improving connectivity for farmers, traders, and tourism.

On sports, PM Modi said India is preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and is making efforts to bring the 2036 Olympic Games to the country. He said Haryana, known for producing champion athletes, would play a crucial role in India's sporting future and assured full support to sportspersons.

Commitment to Farmers, Heritage, and Growth

The Prime Minister reiterated the BJP government's commitment to farmers, women, and youth. He said over Rs 8,000 crore has been transferred to farmers in Haryana under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, including around Rs 600 crore to beneficiaries in Jind district.

Paying tribute to Haryana's heritage, PM Modi also announced the development of a Sikh Museum in Kurukshetra, saying it would preserve and promote the legacy of Sikh Gurus for future generations. He concluded by stating that agriculture and industry are the two wheels driving Haryana's growth and reaffirmed the government's commitment to inclusive development under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. (ANI)