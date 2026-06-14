A 20-year-old student of a private nursing institute in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was found unconscious in a pool of blood on the staircase of a guest house on Wednesday morning.

A 20-year-old student of a private nursing institute in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was found unconscious in a pool of blood on the staircase of a guest house on Wednesday morning. Police suspect the young woman may have suffered severe complications after allegedly being administered medication by her boyfriend to terminate a three-month pregnancy.

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The postmortem report is awaited to determine the exact cause of death, police have already arrested the woman's boyfriend from his residence in Jaunpur following an overnight operation.

ACP (Sarnath) Vidush Saxena said the student was discovered lying unconscious on the stairs of a guest house located next to a private nursing college. Police rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to the ACP, doctors found no visible external injuries on the body, making it difficult to immediately establish the cause of death. The body was subsequently sent for a postmortem examination, and officials are awaiting the report before drawing definitive conclusions.

The deceased was the daughter of a police officer posted in Chandauli district. Following a complaint from her family, police detained a senior student from the same nursing college for questioning.

The discovery was made around 11:30 am on Wednesday when an electrician working at the guest house spotted the woman lying in a pool of blood and alerted others. A watchman immediately informed the police, who rushed the student to the hospital.

Police revealed that the guest house also functions as a boys' hostel for students of the nursing college where both the deceased and her alleged boyfriend were enrolled.

After questioning the watchman and family members and examining the victim's call records, police tracked down the boyfriend at his home in the Mirganj area of Jaunpur district. During interrogation, it emerged that he was a third-year student at the nursing college, while the deceased was his junior.

Police said the accused admitted that the two had been in a relationship for nearly two years and disclosed that the woman was three months pregnant. According to his statement, the couple had approached qualified doctors seeking a termination of the pregnancy, but were reportedly refused because the doctors wanted to speak with the woman's parents first.

Investigators believe the couple then turned to information gathered from books and the internet and decided to use medication on their own in an attempt to terminate the pregnancy. Police suspect the woman suffered heavy bleeding after consuming the medicine.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he panicked after seeing the excessive bleeding and fled to his hometown in Jaunpur.

Officials stressed that although substantial blood loss was evident at the scene, the exact cause of death remains under investigation. Police said they would refrain from reaching any final conclusion until the postmortem report is received.