A 26-year-old assistant branch postmaster allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, leaving behind a three-page note in which he blamed two senior postal officials for relentless harassment and mental torture.

A 26-year-old assistant branch postmaster allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, leaving behind a three-page note in which he blamed two senior postal officials for relentless harassment and mental torture. The deceased, identified as Nikhil Verma, reportedly died on Thursday. In his final note, he apologised to his parents and described the emotional burden he had been carrying.

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“I’m mentally exhausted. I’ve been harassed a lot. The superintendent is demanding money and says I will not be able to continue my job if I do not pay. The mail overseer and postal superintendent are responsible for my death. Do not cremate my body until they’re punished,” he wrote.

According to police, Nikhil was found hanging inside a small room located amid fields near his residence in Mainpuri’s Bichhwan area. His family discovered the suicide note in his pocket after finding his body.

In a complaint filed with police, Nikhil’s father, Dharmendra Singh, alleged that his son was posted at the Mudai sub-post office and had been facing sustained pressure from his seniors.

He claimed that the mail overseer repeatedly demanded money from Nikhil in exchange for approving his leave applications and allegedly told him that the postal superintendent also expected a share. The officials allegedly threatened that he could lose his job if he failed to meet their demands.

Following the allegations, police registered an FIR against two postal department officials, including Superintendent Susheel Kumar, under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide).

The death triggered outrage among Nikhil’s family members, who staged a sit-in protest and demanded the immediate arrest of the accused officials. After nearly 10 hours of protest, the family agreed to allow the body to be sent for post-mortem examination.

SHO Anil Dubey of Bichhwan police station said, “A team has been formed to nab the absconding accused.”