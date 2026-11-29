A 35-year-old man allegedly barged into a woman's house and threw acid on her after she refused to marry him in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

A 35-year-old man allegedly barged into a woman's house and threw acid on her after she refused to marry him in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The accused also attacked her parents with a knife when they attempted to intervene, leaving all four people injured.

The woman sustained severe burn injuries in the assault.

The incident took place early Sunday morning in the Udayganj area, falling under the jurisdiction of Hussainganj police station. An FIR has been registered against the accused, identified as Tausif alias Munna, under Sections 124(1) (causing hurt by acid) and 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the FIR lodged by Mohammad Laik, the attack occurred between 3.30 am and 4 am on November 29. The accused, son of late Mohammad Hanif, allegedly entered the house of Shah Nawaz in the Old Ice Factory area and demanded that his daughter, Sanya, who is in her early 20s, marry him.

However, after Sanya turned down his marriage proposal, Tausif allegedly threw acid on her face, causing severe burn injuries. He then reportedly turned violent towards her parents, Shah Nawaz and Asma, attacking them with a knife in an alleged attempt to kill them.

Both parents sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Mohammad Laik, Shah Nawaz's brother and the complainant in the case, stated that the accused was a distant relative of the family and lived in the neighbourhood. He alleged that Tausif forcibly entered the house and unleashed the attack after insisting that Sanya marry him.

The injured woman and her parents were rushed to the trauma centre at King George's Medical University (KGMU), where they are currently receiving treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Arpit Vijayvargiya confirmed that the accused was a distant relative of the woman. He further stated that all the injured victims were undergoing treatment at the KGMU trauma centre.