Indian Railways has approved the Final Location Survey for a 34 km rail line connecting Kakdwip to Gangasagar in West Bengal, featuring a major 4.5 km bridge over the River Hooghly to improve accessibility to the significant pilgrimage site.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian Railways has approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the new railway line between Kakdwip and Gangasagar in West Bengal. The project marks an important step towards improving rail connectivity to the internationally renowned pilgrimage destination of Gangasagar. The new line will cover approximately 34 km and include a major bridge of around 4.5 km across the River Hooghly. With a length of approximately 4.5 km, the railway bridge across the Hooghly is expected to be among the longest railway bridges in the country once completed. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the new railway line will significantly improve connectivity to Gangasagar, making travel more convenient for pilgrims, residents and tourists. The project is also expected to boost tourism, support local economic activity and contribute to the overall development of the area.

From the upper reaches of the Ganga basin in Uttarakhand to its delta in West Bengal, Indian Railways is advancing projects to improve connectivity to important religious and tourism destinations. In Uttarakhand, the 125-km Rishikesh-Karnaprayag new railway line is being developed through the Garhwal region, passing through Rudraprayag district and connecting Rishikesh with important destinations such as Devprayag and Karnaprayag. Further downstream, the new Kakdwip-Gangasagar railway line, once completed, will extend rail connectivity towards Sagar Island, bringing better access to one of the country's important pilgrimage destinations. Located on Sagar Island in West Bengal, Gangasagar is an important centre of religious and tourism activity. At Sagar Sangam, the Ganga meets the Bay Of Bengal, making it a significant destination in the country's religious and cultural landscape. It attracts a large number of devotees from across the country, particularly during the annual Makar Sankranti pilgrimage, who visit Sagar Sangam for a holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Temple. At present, reaching Gangasagar from the mainland involves a ferry crossing over the Muriganga River, followed by onward road travel. The new railway line will improve connectivity to the island, while also creating opportunities for tourism, local economic activity and regional development. (ANI)