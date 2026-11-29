Participants eagerly await the Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery results for November 29, 2026, offering a top prize of Rs 21 lakh. Players are advised to check official sources for the 6:30 PM draw and follow strict safety guidelines to protect their winning tickets.

The Punjab State Lottery November 29, 2026, result is eagerly awaited by participants as the Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery draw takes place today. The lottery offers a first prize of Rs 21 lakh, with several other cash rewards for participants holding winning tickets.

The Sunday weekly draw is part of the Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger lottery series. Participants who purchased the Rs 50 ticket can check their numbers against the official result list once it is released.

The draw is scheduled for November 29, with result trackers listing 6.30 PM as the draw time. The latest available online result update shows the winning numbers as awaited. Participants should check the official result notification before concluding whether their tickets have won.

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Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery: Winning Numbers

The Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery offers multiple prize categories. The published prize structure includes the following rewards:

First Prize: Rs 21,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 9,000

Third Prize: Rs 3,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 500

Seventh Prize: Rs 100

Important Things To Remember Before Claiming Lottery Money

Lottery participants should verify their winning numbers through official notifications rather than relying on forwarded messages or social media posts. They should also avoid individuals claiming to represent lottery authorities who demand advance payments, processing fees or OTPs to release prize money. The original ticket is an important document for claiming a prize, so it should be preserved until the claim process is completed.

Also Read | Punjab State Dear 50 Ranger Sunday Weekly Lottery, November 29: Rs 21 Lakh Winner, Prize List And How To Check Results