Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised the pivotal role of Chartered Accountants in ensuring financial transparency, fostering investor confidence, and supporting India's economic growth through expertise and ethical standards.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday underscored the pivotal role of chartered accountants in reinforcing financial transparency, accountability and public trust, describing their professional expertise and ethical commitment as integral to India's economic advancement. Addressing the Regional Conference of the Northern India Regional Council (NIRC) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in New Delhi, Birla called upon the fraternity to continually strengthen its professional capabilities, harness emerging technologies and extend meaningful financial guidance to enterprises, particularly in the rapidly evolving global economic landscape.

According to the , emphasising their contribution to the nation's economic and institutional development, Birla observed that the role of chartered accountants extends beyond conventional accounting, auditing and financial management. Through their analytical acumen, professional integrity, strategic counsel and leadership, they contribute to enhancing institutional efficiency, fostering investor confidence and strengthening the credibility of businesses and financial systems. He noted that Indian chartered accountants have earned distinguished positions of leadership in institutions across the globe, including at the helm of major enterprises, reflecting the international recognition of India's professional talent, competence and managerial excellence.

Birla also lauded ICAI for nurturing a legacy of professional excellence, discipline, integrity and credibility over the decades. Recalling the institution's establishment under an Act of Parliament in 1949, he appreciated its rigorous examination framework and emphasis on competence, ethical conduct and professional standards. Sharing that his daughter is also a chartered accountant, he acknowledged the perseverance, discipline, intellectual rigour and sustained commitment that the qualification demands, observing that the profession embodies a spirit of dedication and lifelong learning.

Observing that the global economic order is being reshaped by rapid technological advancements and emerging business paradigms, Birla stressed the need for chartered accountants to remain abreast of contemporary developments and continually enrich their knowledge and professional skills. He noted that artificial intelligence, digital platforms and technological innovations are transforming financial services, business operations and professional practices. He called upon the fraternity to proactively embrace these advancements and explore innovative applications to enhance financial management, streamline processes, improve efficiency and deliver greater value to enterprises and society.

Birla further observed that India's progressive economic policies, stable governance and sustained focus on development have significantly enhanced the country's standing and strengthened confidence among global investors and business communities. Chartered accountants, he said, have contributed to this growing confidence through their expertise in financial systems, corporate management, institutional governance and policy consultation. Appreciating their constructive engagement with parliamentary committees, he noted that their professional insights and suggestions have enriched deliberations on legislative and fiscal matters, helping advance simpler, more transparent and accessible laws and tax provisions.

Highlighting the potential of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups in India's growth trajectory, Birla said chartered accountants have a particularly important role in nurturing these enterprises and enabling them to become financially resilient, competitive and self-reliant. From preparing comprehensive project reports and assessing business viability to facilitating access to credit, investment and financial resources, their professional guidance can provide entrepreneurs with the confidence and clarity needed to translate ideas into viable enterprises. Such support, he noted, can foster innovation, create employment opportunities, encourage enterprise expansion and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Expressing confidence in the potential of India's MSME sector to emerge as a formidable force in the global marketplace, Birla called upon chartered accountants to actively facilitate this transformation through prudent financial planning, strategic advisory services and timely professional guidance. He observed that the sector, particularly small, cottage and traditional industries, holds considerable promise in expanding India's export footprint. By helping enterprises navigate financial challenges, access wider markets and enhance competitiveness, chartered accountants can contribute to the nation's aspirations of becoming a prominent global export hub.

Referring to the expanding horizons of India's services sector, Birla highlighted opportunities across technology, digital infrastructure, hospitality, research, innovation and emerging industries. He observed that the flourishing startup ecosystem and growing avenues for technological innovation are opening new pathways for investment, employment and economic transformation. Chartered accountants, he said, can serve as trusted partners in this journey by helping entrepreneurs navigate financial complexities, mobilise resources, strengthen financial discipline and build sustainable business models. He also acknowledged their significant contribution to the growth, integrity and dynamism of India's capital markets.

Describing the Regional Conference as a valuable platform for enriching professional discourse, exchanging knowledge and sharing innovative practices, Birla urged participants to engage in meaningful deliberations on emerging challenges and opportunities confronting the profession and the economy. He expressed confidence that the collective wisdom, professional expertise and commitment of the chartered accountants' fraternity would continue to strengthen India's financial and economic institutions, nurture entrepreneurship, promote transparency and accountability, and contribute to the country's journey towards becoming a leading force in the global economy. (ANI)