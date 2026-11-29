Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu questioned the Congress party's efforts to sway the DMK on the Delimitation Bill, asserting that the proposed increase in parliamentary seats supports better representation and women's reservation goals.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Sunday questioned the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi over reported efforts by INDIA bloc leaders to dissuade the DMK from backing the Delimitation Bill, stating that the party had extended its support after all its queries were addressed. Reacting to INDIA bloc leaders meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on the issue, Naidu said he did not expect the outreach to alter the DMK's position, asserting that the supporting parties believed the measure was in the interest of the country and women.

"I don't think so, because the support that the DMK or other parties have extended comes after all their questions regarding this were answered. They are confident that it is doing good for the country and good for women; they have supported it in that spirit," Naidu said. Questioning the opposition's approach, the Union Minister added, "What I fail to understand is when they have decided on behalf of their party, why are the Congress party or Rahul Gandhi ji trying so hard to change their stance?"

Defending the proposal to expand the number of parliamentary seats to 850, Naidu pointed to the impact it would have on women's reservation and highlighted population growth since 1971. "What is wrong in making it 850? Just a simple calculation: is 33 per cent of 543 more, or is 33 per cent of 850 more? We want to create more opportunities for women," he said. Citing demographic changes over the past five decades, Naidu further stated, "In the 1971 Census, each parliamentary seat had about 10 lakh population; today, it averages 26 to 28 lakh. For better representation of the people, we need a larger number."

Naidu on Sunday reiterated its unconditional support for women's reservation, stating that the issue should be the agenda of the country rather than that of the government. He said that women's representation in Parliament currently stands at 13.46 per cent and expressed confidence that it would increase to 33 per cent after the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. "When it comes to women's reservation, it shouldn't be the agenda of the government; it should be the agenda of the country... Today, in the present Parliament, we are seeing 13.46% women, and within two years, after the 2029 elections, you are going to see 33%. When I am talking about women's reservation, you are talking about Rahul Gandhi, so it just looks like it is women's reservation versus Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been clear from day one that the Bill should be passed with flying colours in Parliament. "Our Chandrababu Naidu ji has been very clear from day one that we are going to ensure that it gets passed with flying colours in Parliament. This is unconditional support. As I mentioned, this concerns women's reservation in the country, so we do not want to derive any political benefit out of this. We are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), and we are very strong partners; it is a committed agenda for all NDA parties, and we stick by it." he added.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise. The leaders are scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai later in the evening. This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged DMK chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and protect the Constitution. Parliament’s four-day Lok Sabha sitting will commence from November 30 to December 3 (with the Rajya Sabha reconvening December 2). (ANI)