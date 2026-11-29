DMK and INDIA bloc leaders meet to discuss opposition against the proposed Delimitation Bill, which aims to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats. Party chief MK Stalin is set to make the final decision after consultations with alliance leaders.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said her party was clear on its stand on the constituency delimitation exercise and that the final decision would be taken by party chief MK Stalin after consultations, as INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai to urge the DMK to oppose the Delimitation exercise during the parliament session commencing November 30.

The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories.

Stalin, the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president, held consultations with key party functionaries at the residence of Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin before the expected meeting with the INDIA bloc delegation, which was led by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi said, "We are very clear about our stand on constituency delimitation. We should ask others what their stand is. As far as the DMK is concerned, our party leader has already called the Members of Parliament and held consultations on the issue. The decision he takes on this matter will be the party’s final decision. Leaders from the INDIA alliance have also come to meet our leader. Once the meetings and consultations with them are completed, the decisions taken will be communicated in detail."

The meetings follow Rahul Gandhi's appeal to Stalin to join the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise. In a post on X, he wrote that senior INDIA bloc leaders and he were going to Chennai "to meet Thiru MK Stalin and request him and the DMK to oppose the delimitation Constitutional amendment bills."

The Congress leader also alleged that the move would provide the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with an opportunity to redraw the country's electoral map to suit their political interests. "An expansion to 850 seats will finish democracy in India. It will give BJP-RSS unlimited space to redraw India's entire electoral map to their advantage. Brother Stalin has always stood like a rock against anti-Tamil forces. In the national interest, in Tamil Nadu’s interest and to protect the Constitution, we have to defeat this bill together," he added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's post on X, Stalin thanked him for acknowledging the DMK's historic role in protecting the Constitution and the rights of states, asserting that his party "would not compromise on this" path. He added that the DMK had always prioritised the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people while taking decisions.

The meetings come ahead of a special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals on delimitation and women's reservation.

The package also proposes a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats allocated to every state and Union Territory, along with a corresponding increase in the strength of State Legislative Assemblies. The proposed changes are aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Meanwhile, the Centre's efforts to secure the required two-thirds majority for the constitutional amendment have received a boost after the DMK, YSRCP and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the NDA's estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to around 354 MPs.

The DMK has backed the proposed 50 per cent increase in parliamentary seats across states while insisting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18 per cent share of representation be protected. However, the estimated NDA tally remains short of the 360 votes required for a two-thirds majority if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting.

The Opposition has supported women's reservation but objected to linking its implementation with delimitation, demanding that the exercise be based on the latest Census data.

The Centre has proposed using the 2011 Census for redrawing constituencies and determining SC/ST-reserved seats, while retaining the 1971 population basis for state-wise allocation of Lok Sabha seats until 2051. (ANI)