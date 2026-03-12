A couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district created panic after pouring diesel on themselves and sitting near a burning fire outside Kotwali Orai police station to pressure their families to approve their marriage. Police intervened and stopped the act after long persuasion. A viral video shows the SHO assuring them he would arrange the wedding.

A tense situation unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district after a young couple, whose families refused to allow their marriage, staged a dangerous protest outside a police station. The couple poured diesel on themselves and sat close to a burning fire in the middle of the road near the main gate of Kotwali Orai police station. They warned that they would set themselves on fire if their families did not agree to their marriage. The incident created panic in the area and quickly drew the attention of police officials.

Relationship opposed by families

According to reports, the young man and woman are residents of the same neighbourhood in the Orai area of Jalaun. They had been in a relationship for quite some time and wanted to get married.

However, the situation worsened after their families refused to approve the marriage. In an attempt to pressure their parents and authorities, the couple decided to protest outside the police station.

They poured diesel over their bodies and sat near a burning flame on the road, threatening to set themselves on fire.

Police rush to stop the act

The Station House Officer (SHO) and other police officials immediately rushed to the spot after learning about the situation.

The officers tried to calm the couple and convince them to move away from the fire. After a long period of persuasion and negotiation, the police managed to take away the matchbox from them and bring the situation under control.

The couple was later taken into custody to prevent any harm.

Viral video, shows SHO pleading with couple

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the couple can be seen sitting dangerously close to the burning fire while the SHO speaks to them calmly.

The officer repeatedly assures them that their marriage will be arranged and asks them to trust the authorities.

He is heard saying, “Shaadi mein karwaunga beta. Mai kehra hu na. Pandit ji bulwa rahe hai. Mandir hai andar. Hum par toh vishwas karo. Mai yaha ka thana incharge hu.”

At one point, the young man tries to move closer to the flames, but the officer quickly stops him and says, “Beta piche jao. Kaha ja rahe ho.”

Case registered, girl sent for counselling

Police later registered a case against the accused man, identified as Ajay. He has been booked under relevant sections for allegedly luring and influencing a minor.

Ajay has been taken into custody and further legal proceedings are underway.

Meanwhile, the girl has been sent for counselling and a medical examination. The Jalaun Police also shared information about the incident on its official X account.