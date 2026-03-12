Rahul Gandhi alleges PM Modi is 'panicked' by Adani and Epstein issues, ignoring the LPG shortage from the West Asia conflict. While Congress protests, businesses adapt, and the Centre assures prioritization of household LPG supply.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "panicking" over the Adani indictment in the United States and the Epstein files, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the PM is not willing to even come to the Lok Sabha and address the house while the country faces an LPG shortage due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

"The PM is saying that there is no need to panic. But the PM himself is panicked for completely different reasons. He is panicked because of the Adani case, Epstein. He is not able to come inside the House. He is telling the country not to panic, when he himself is panicked," the LoP told reporters outside Parliament.

Opposition Protests LPG Shortage

Meanwhile, Congress leaders today continued their protests in the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders. The INDIA bloc leaders have sought a discussion on the reported shortage of LPG amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Nationwide Impact of LPG Crisis

The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. With the reports of LPG shortage crisis, Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the military escalation in West Asia, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Businesses Adapt to Shortage

Dolraj Gaire, owner of the food outlet, told ANI that they are coping with the situation and have completed most of their work and are expecting to wrap up the rest soon. "... We are trying to make it work in induction. We have already done 60% of our work in induction, and the remaining 10-20% will be solved in a couple of days once we get induction... Our entire commercial production is in induction... Our chefs and executives are all engaged..."

Centre's Response to Crisis

Meanwhile, the Centre said domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 per cent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers. The government said that for non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions. (ANI)