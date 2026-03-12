Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut slammed PM Modi for campaigning in Kerala and Tamil Nadu amid a reported commercial LPG cylinder shortage, urging him to address the crisis. The PM, in turn, spoke on the West Asia conflict and assured people of his 'India First' policy.

Raut Slams PM Modi Over LPG Shortage, Poll Rallies

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for holding rallies in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, asking him to address the reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sanjay Raut slammed the Centre and demanded a discussion on the impact of the West Asia conflict on India's energy security. Raut said, "Where is our Prime Minister? He is carrying out election campaigns in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. And the words he is using against his opponents do not suit the stature of the Prime Ministerial position. You are not discussing the impact of the Iran-Israel conflict. You (Centre) are not talking about the LPG shortage, petrol and diesel shortage. This situation is creating fear in people. Hotels and restaurants are shutting down. The Modi government has not said anything on this. It is unfortunate that the nation is in the hands of such leadership."

PM Modi Responds, Cites 'India First' Ideology

This comes after PM Modi's public meetings in Kerala and Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections in both states on Thursday. While the Prime Minister attacked the DMK, Congress and the Left alliance, he also addressed the West Asia conflict. He noted that the situation in West Asia has affected the energy supply chain in the world, and his government believes in the ideology of India First.

Addressing a public meeting in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said his government will follow the same approach of putting the interests of Indians above everything else, and there is no need to panic or pay attention to rumours. "Today, I'd like to speak to the people of Tamil Nadu about the conflict in West Asia. It has affected the whole world's energy supply chain. We believe in the ideology of India First," PM Modi said.

Centre's Measures to Tackle LPG Shortage

Reportedly, there has been a shortage of commercial LPG gas cylinders in the wake of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, after which the Centre invoked the Essential Commodities Act, prioritising domestic consumption.

Domestic LPG production has increased by about 25 percent and the entire domestic LPG production is being directed towards household consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said on Wednesday. Home Affairs Ministry has strengthened a control room, now operating round-the-clock. (ANI)