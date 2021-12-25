  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

    Since 2014, December 25 has been observed as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee, who served as the country's Prime Minister three times, including a full term from 1999 to 2004.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Lucknow, First Published Dec 25, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a drive to deliver free tablets and smartphones to one crore students in the state. Since 2014, December 25 has been observed as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee, who served as the country's Prime Minister three times, including a full term from 1999 to 2004. At the Ekana Stadium, 60,000 schoolchildren were given tablets and smartphones.

    CM Adityanath spoke on occasion, saying that youths should not be despondent in their life and advised them to think big. He stated that extensive thinking would add a new depth to your personality. Youth should never allow despondency to infiltrate their life; if they strive with this drive, they can achieve anything,' he continued. The chief minister singled out Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi as people who sent a forceful message to the world while still young.

    Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, was also there. Without naming anyone, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of deceiving people during the polls and spreading nepotism throughout his tenure.

    Also Read | UP Election 2022: Latest poll claims Yogi Adityanath will win, another rout for Priyanka-led Congress

    CM Adityanath claimed to have generated 4.5 lakh employment in the state during his five-year tenure and, to the surprise of their "patrons" clamped down on the "mafia." He also made the pupils chant "Soch Imandar, Kaam Dumdaar" (Honest Thought, Solid Work). The CM awarded Rs 1.5 crores to weightlifter Mira Bai Chanu, who earned a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and 10 lakh to her coach Vijay Kumar Sharma.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2021, 9:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maharajas authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime says Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef gcw

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases Mumbai registers 683 both cities witness huge jump gcw

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases, Mumbai registers 683; both cities witness huge jump

    MP Private school asks Saif Ali Khan Kareen Kapoor son name in exam drb

    MP: Private school asks Saif Ali Khan, Kareen Kapoor’s son’s name in exam

    Punjab Election 2022 22 farmers union launch Samyukta Samaj Morcha to contest all 117 seats gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 22 farmers union launch 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha', to contest all 117 seats

    Recent Stories

    Marvel Studios Kevin Feige talks about India here is what he said drb

    Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige talks about India; here is what he said

    Maharajas authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime says Ghulam Nabi Azad gcw

    Maharajas' authoritarian reign was far superior to current regime, says Ghulam Nabi Azad

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef gcw

    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says Veer Savarkar had no problem in consuming beef

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021, IND vs PAK: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk-ayh

    ACC U-19 Asia Cup 2021: Pakistan defeats India by 2 wickets in last-ball finish, netizens go berserk

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases Mumbai registers 683 both cities witness huge jump gcw

    Delhi records 249 new COVID cases, Mumbai registers 683; both cities witness huge jump

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon
    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas traditional plum cake drb

    Christmas 2021: Tale of Christmas’ traditional plum cake

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyday SCEB is working hard to improve its level - Jose Manuel Diaz on HFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, HFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 39): SC East Bengal stays winless, draws Hyderabad FC 1-1

    Video Icon