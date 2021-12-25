UP CM Yogi Adityanath begins campaign to distribute tablets, smartphones to 1 crore students

Since 2014, December 25 has been observed as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee, who served as the country's Prime Minister three times, including a full term from 1999 to 2004.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a drive to deliver free tablets and smartphones to one crore students in the state. Since 2014, December 25 has been observed as 'Good Governance Day' in honour of Vajpayee, who served as the country's Prime Minister three times, including a full term from 1999 to 2004. At the Ekana Stadium, 60,000 schoolchildren were given tablets and smartphones.

CM Adityanath spoke on occasion, saying that youths should not be despondent in their life and advised them to think big. He stated that extensive thinking would add a new depth to your personality. Youth should never allow despondency to infiltrate their life; if they strive with this drive, they can achieve anything,' he continued. The chief minister singled out Chhatrapati Shivaji, Maharana Pratap, and Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi as people who sent a forceful message to the world while still young.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, was also there. Without naming anyone, UP CM Yogi Adityanath accused Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav of deceiving people during the polls and spreading nepotism throughout his tenure.

CM Adityanath claimed to have generated 4.5 lakh employment in the state during his five-year tenure and, to the surprise of their "patrons" clamped down on the "mafia." He also made the pupils chant "Soch Imandar, Kaam Dumdaar" (Honest Thought, Solid Work). The CM awarded Rs 1.5 crores to weightlifter Mira Bai Chanu, who earned a silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and 10 lakh to her coach Vijay Kumar Sharma.