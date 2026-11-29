P. Chidambaram defends supporting the TVK government in Tamil Nadu to prevent President's Rule. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc leaders meet with MK Stalin to build consensus on opposing the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): As the relationship stands bitter after Congress parted ways with the DMK in Tamil Nadu, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday defended the party's decision to support the TVK government in Tamil Nadu, saying it was taken to prevent President's Rule in the state. When asked if supporting TVK and distancing from the DMK was a wrong decision, particularly in view of the party now supporting the Delimitation Bill, Chidambaram said the support was offered to ensure formation of a government. "We fought the Assembly elections in alliance. DMK and Congress were in alliance. But TVK, led by Vijay, won the election. We offered our support to the TVK government because if we had not offered our support, the Assembly would have been dissolved and a fresh election called or the President's Rule would have been imposed. President's Rule is virtually BJP rule," he said. "Therefore, to form the government in Tamil Nadu, we offered our support. Not only we, several other parties, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, IUML, offered support. So there's nothing wrong with offering support," he added. Chidambaram said the Congress would have supported any party that was in a position to form the government. "Because the DMK could have formed the government, we would have offered support. If any other party could have formed the government, we would have offered our support. But no other party was in a position to form the government. Vijay had 108 seats. He was at a striking distance of a majority. Therefore, he wanted our support, and we offered our support," he said. He, however, acknowledged that subsequent developments had damaged the Congress-DMK relationship. "But there are some other things that happened which I can only discuss within the party. I can't say it in public, but the offering of support was correct. But some other things happened which have apparently ruined the relationship with the DMK. I pointed out that the DMK had 22 members in the Lok Sabha and significant numbers in the Rajya Sabha, and we should keep the DMK on our side," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise. The leaders are scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai later in the evening. This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and to protect the Constitution. Gandhi informed that senior leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet Stalin in Chennai to urge the party to oppose delimitation, warning that increasing the Lok Sabha's strength to 850 seats could "finish democracy in India". The proposed meetings come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)