Union Minister Chirag Paswan prioritizes strengthening the LJP (Ram Vilas) party structure in Uttar Pradesh, focusing on base expansion over alliance talks, while actively challenging opposition parties Congress and Samajwadi Party.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is receiving significant public support in Uttar Pradesh and is reaching out to the people to "expose the hooliganism and corruption" of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), while hitting out at the Leader of the Opposition over disruptions in the Lok Sabha.

Speaking to ANI on his party's increasing presence in Uttar Pradesh, Paswan attributed a major share of this support to his father, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, stating that he had always forged a "deep emotional connection" with the people of the state.

Talking on alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Paswan noted that his current focus is on expanding the party's support base rather than alliance talks. "While it is true that questions about an alliance keep coming up, my priority at this moment is not the alliance, but the organisation—strengthening the party structure and expanding our base of support. I believe that once the official notification is issued and the time for voting draws near, there will certainly be discussions and deliberations regarding an alliance. However, as of now, I am preparing for all 403 seats; this ensures that if an alliance is formed, our partners will benefit from it, and should an alliance not materialise, the party will remain strong enough to contest the election on its own.", he said.

Linking the party's efforts to the Prime Minister's vision of a "'developed nation'" by 2047, the Union Minister emphasised that states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh must be the first to develop robustly, adding that he is making a conscious effort to bring existing shortcomings to the government's attention.

Highlighting that the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) held its foundation day in Uttar Pradesh yesterday, Paswan noted that it is rare for the party, under either his father's or his own leadership, to host the event outside Bihar. "Yet, yesterday, we were in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, a constituency represented by the Leader of the Opposition. The intention was simply to remind the public: who is it that truly stands by your side during times of joy or sorrow?" he said.

Responding to a mention of "'Pandit-Pasi-Paswan'" and the issue of someone being murdered, Paswan remarked that the constituency represented by the Leader of the Opposition is the same one that has given the nation a Prime Minister. He further targeted public representatives, including the current Leader of the Opposition, for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings. Accusing them of propagating "misleading narratives" by claiming that democracy is being murdered, the Constitution is being destroyed, and reservations are being abolished, Paswan said, "Yet, after two and a half years, the public is rightfully asking: which democracy has been murdered, and where has the Constitution been dismantled?" "In this context, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is reaching out to the people to expose the hooliganism and corruption of the opposition—specifically the Congress and the Samajwadi Party. I am hopeful that a large segment of the population will extend their support to us," he added.

Paswan said that while deliberations over a potential alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state elections will take place closer to voting, his immediate priority is strengthening his party's organisation and preparing for all 403 seats.

Earlier, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his party firmly supported the proposed Delimitation Bill and implementation of 33 per cent women's quota, stating that increasing the number of seats in Parliament would facilitate the same without affecting the seats of sitting MPs.

“Look, my party—the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)—and I have always firmly supported both the 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' (Women's Empowerment Act) and the delimitation-related bill that our government is now bringing the House before,” Paswan told ANI.

Paswan said the two issues were being considered together because implementing women’s reservation within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats could lead to concerns among MPs about losing their constituencies. (ANI)