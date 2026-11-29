A 23-year-old in Sikar has filed a complaint alleging a man raped her repeatedly from age 16 after promising marriage, then refused and threatened to defame her.

A 23-year-old woman in Rajasthan's Sikar district has accused a man of repeatedly raping her when she was a minor, on the pretext of marrying her.

The accused has since refused to go through with the marriage and allegedly threatened to defame her if she told anyone about the assaults. Police have registered a named FIR against him under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and an investigation is underway.

According to the complaint, the woman was 16 when she first met the accused. He began talking to her and later called her to a hotel, where he allegedly raped her. When she objected, he is said to have promised to marry her. He continued calling her to meet at different locations and repeatedly sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

Each time she protested, he assured her that he would marry her. After she turned 18, she pressed him repeatedly to keep that promise, but he refused.

The accused allegedly told her that he had never intended to marry her, and threatened to defame her if she disclosed the assaults to anyone.

Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and other provisions, and further investigation is continuing.