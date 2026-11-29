MDMK chief Vaiko has sharply criticized the DMK's stance on the delimitation Bill, warning of political decline. He also expressed strong regret over the Supreme Court's ruling on the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, citing community concerns.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 29 (ANI): Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko on Sunday criticised the DMK over its support for the delimitation Bill, saying the party had dug a pit for itself and fallen into it. On the DMK's stand on the delimitation Bill, Vaiko said, "The DMK has dug a pit for itself and fallen into it. A period of major political decline has begun for the party."

On the Thiruparankundram Deepam issue, Vaiko expressed sorrow over the Supreme Court verdict, alleging that it went against established traditions and had affected communal harmony in Madurai. "The Supreme Court has delivered a verdict that goes against established traditions. In Madurai, where Hindus and Muslims have traditionally lived together as brothers, forces seeking to disturb communal harmony have succeeded in their efforts. The lighting of the Deepam on the hilltop has caused me great sorrow and anguish," he said.

Vaiko further expressed regret over the verdict while stating that he did not wish to criticise the judges. "Supreme Court judges have been delivering verdicts based on what they personally feel. I do not wish to criticise the judges, but I strongly regret the verdict," he said.

This comes after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and NCP-SP indicated support for the revised proposals, taking the ruling National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) estimated tally in the Lok Sabha to 354 MPs. Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders arrived in Chennai on Sunday to meet former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise. The leaders are scheduled to meet NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai later in the evening. This comes after Rahul Gandhi urged DMK chief MK Stalin to join hands with the INDIA bloc in opposing the Centre's proposed delimitation exercise, saying that the parties "have to defeat the bill together" in the national interest and protect the Constitution. Parliament’s four-day Lok Sabha sitting will commence from November 30 to December 3 (with the Rajya Sabha reconvening December 2). (ANI)