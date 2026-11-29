A woman security guard posted at Bhopal Central Jail has accused a senior prison official of raping her inside the jail premises and threatening to kill her if she revealed the alleged assault.

A woman security guard posted at Bhopal Central Jail has accused a senior prison official of raping her inside the jail premises and threatening to kill her if she revealed the alleged assault. The accused, identified as jailer (administration) and Deputy Jail Superintendent Magnu Singh Maravi, is facing rape and criminal intimidation charges.

Following the woman's complaint, Gandhi Nagar police registered an FIR against Maravi on Friday night and launched an investigation.

The woman approached the police station late at night and narrated her ordeal to the police. Her statement was recorded in the presence of a woman police officer, following which she was sent for a medical examination.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sunil Chaturvedi said an FIR had been registered and investigators were examining how the alleged crime could have taken place inside a heavily guarded prison facility.

According to the woman's complaint, she was performing night duty when she encountered Maravi at around 10.30 pm. The accused allegedly made obscene remarks, took her to an isolated corner within the prison premises and sexually assaulted her.

She further alleged that after the assault, Maravi threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. Police examine CCTV footage, question jail staff Following the complaint, police have intensified their investigation to establish the sequence of events and verify the allegations.

A police team has been dispatched to inspect the alleged crime scene inside the prison. Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed across the jail premises, along with duty rosters and other official records, to reconstruct what happened on the night of the alleged incident.

Other prison staff members who were on duty at the time will also be questioned to determine whether anyone witnessed the incident or possesses information relevant to the investigation.

Meanwhile, Maravi has not been arrested so far. Police said further action would be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.