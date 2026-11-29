Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized Congress and the SP for past opposition to the Women's Reservation Act and poor internal communication, urging MPs to support the upcoming delimitation bill based on their conscience.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Paswan hit out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) over an INDIA bloc delegation's scheduled meeting with DMK's MK Stalin and NCP-SCP's Sharad Pawar today, alleging that the Congress leadership never attempted an "honest dialogue" with its alliance partners and accusing both parties of having blocked the Women's Reservation Act in the past. Reacting to the INDIA bloc delegation's outreach, Paswan questioned when the opposition leaders had last stepped out of their "air-conditioned rooms" or made a genuine effort to talk to their allies. Targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister alleged that the Congress leader never kept the doors of communication open with alliance partners and left interactions to his team instead of establishing direct contact. Referring to past political developments in Tamil Nadu, Paswan asked why the Congress had not engaged with Stalin during government formation in the state. "If they had maintained such communication, for instance, when a government was being formed in Tamil Nadu, why didn't they engage with Stalin then? They effectively stabbed a party in the back, a party that had stood by them through thick and thin," he said. Paswan also targeted the Samajwadi Party, questioning whether its continued association with the alliance was linked to the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, while alleging that the SP "has always held an anti-women stance." Speaking to ANI on the Women's Reservation Act, the Union Minister stated that half the country's population strongly desires its implementation. He added that if MPs listened to their own conscience, every representative would support it, as they all have to return to their respective constituencies. Noting that even an RJD MP had extended support to the measure, Paswan said this demonstrated that anyone connected to the public understands the need for greater representation, a sentiment he claimed is shared by a vast segment of the nation. Accusing the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of blocking the legislation in the past to further their own political agendas, Paswan alleged that the two parties do not want more women in Parliament, nor do they want women's voices to be heard, their problems addressed, or their suggestions considered. "They do not want this—their mindset remains patriarchal, a fact clearly reflected in the statements made by their own leaders," he said. Paswan urged all Members of Parliament, including those in the opposition, to rise above party politics and vote according to their "own conscience" on the delimitation bill, while alleging that Rahul Gandhi's "obstinacy" is solely responsible for the Congress's decline. Speaking on the delimitation bill, Paswan appealed to MPs not to get entangled in the political ambitions of their respective parties. He claimed that in the pursuit of such ambitions, party leaders often sacrifice the interests of public representatives who genuinely wish to connect with the people and voice their sentiments in the House. "I would urge all Members of Parliament not to get entangled in the political ambitions of their respective parties. In the pursuit of such political ambitions, party leaders often sacrifice the interests of those public representatives who genuinely wish to connect with the people and voice their sentiments in the House. As for the constituent parties of the 'INDI' alliance—well, the Congress does not agree; so be it, let it be. The Congress has already witnessed its own fate. Rahul Gandhi’s obstinacy has laid bare the current state of the Congress. This is the same Congress that held power at the Centre for decades and governed various states. Today, however, the party has become confined and continues to shrink. Its legislators are vanishing from state assemblies across the country. Look at how few MPs they have left at the Centre—a party that once held over 400 seats during the era of Rajiv Gandhi! This decline is solely due to Rahul Gandhi’s stubbornness. If they fail to grasp this, I urge all other parties to extend their support. I would also appeal to individual MPs—please listen to the voice of your own conscience. You represent a vast number of people in your respective constituencies; it is nearly impossible for one person to effectively address the needs of such a large population alone. Delimitation will provide you with greater ease and convenience, and it will also enhance the representation of women. I urge everyone—every single MP from the opposition—to listen to their conscience when they cast their vote.", he said. Earlier, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said his party firmly supported the proposed Delimitation Bill and implementation of 33 per cent women's quota, stating that increasing the number of seats in Parliament would facilitate the same without affecting the seats of sitting MPs. “Look, my party—the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)—and I have always firmly supported both the 'Nari Shakti Adhiniyam' (Women's Empowerment Act) and the delimitation-related bill that our government is now bringing the House before,” Paswan told ANI. Paswan said the two issues were being considered together because implementing women’s reservation within the existing strength of 543 Lok Sabha seats could lead to concerns among MPs about losing their constituencies. (ANI)