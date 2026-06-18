A contract worker at Badaun District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold earrings from the body of a 48-year-old woman after she was declared dead. CCTV footage helped police identify the suspect and recover the jewellery, which was returned to the family. The incident has sparked outrage over accountability.

A shocking incident at the District Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun has raised serious concerns about the safety of patients and the belongings of the deceased inside government hospitals. A contract worker has been arrested after allegedly stealing gold earrings from a woman who had been declared dead at the hospital.

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Woman Declared Dead After Being Taken to Hospital

The incident involved 48-year-old Shahana Begum, a resident of Dataganj town in Badaun district. According to her family, she was taken to the District Hospital after suffering breathing problems, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar. However, doctors declared her dead soon after she arrived.

Her relatives then stepped outside the hospital to arrange a vehicle to take her body home.

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Family Finds Earrings Missing

When the family returned, they noticed that the gold earrings worn by Shahana Begum were missing. Shocked by the discovery, they accused a hospital contract worker of stealing the jewellery from the body.

The incident led to protests inside the hospital as angry relatives demanded immediate action against those responsible.

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CCTV Footage Helps Police Solve Case

Police examined CCTV footage from the hospital, which reportedly showed suspicious movements by a contract worker employed as a cleaner. Based on the footage and further investigation, officers recovered the stolen gold earrings.

The jewellery was returned to the victim's family, and the accused was arrested. Police said a criminal case has been registered and legal action is being taken.

Hospital to Conduct Internal Inquiry

District Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Amit Varshney said he was on leave when the incident took place but was aware of the matter. He said a detailed inquiry would be carried out after his return, and appropriate action would follow if any lapses were found.

Officer-in-charge Ashok Kumar also confirmed the arrest of the accused and said the investigation is continuing.

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The incident has triggered public anger and raised fresh questions about security inside hospitals and the protection of the belongings of deceased patients while they remain in hospital custody.

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