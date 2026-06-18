A woman was allegedly by her two nephews inside her home in Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar, with the incident captured on CCTV. The victim accused the men of attacking her with sticks, kicks and punches and issuing death threats. Police believe a property dispute led to the violence. An FIR has been registered

A 39-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her two nephews inside her home in Sarojini Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The assault, which was captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media and prompted police action. An FIR has been registered, and one of the accused has been arrested. Police said the incident took place in Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Colony under the Sarojini Nagar police station limits.

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Victim accuses nephews of entering home and attacking her

According to the complaint, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar, Pushpa Yadav was at home with her father when her elder sister's sons, Ayush Yadav and Ansh Yadav, allegedly entered the house without permission on Wednesday.

She alleged that the two assaulted her with sticks, kicked and punched her repeatedly, and threatened to kill her. CCTV footage of the incident reportedly shows the woman being beaten inside the house.

Pushpa further claimed that after noticing the CCTV cameras, the accused ran out of the house.

Family members also accused of issuing threats

In her complaint, Pushpa said that soon after the alleged assault, her elder sister Reena Yadav, brother-in-law Suresh Yadav and mother Krishnavati reached the spot.

She alleged that they abused her and her father and threatened them with serious consequences if they approached the police.

Following the complaint, Sarojini Nagar police registered an FIR and began an investigation into the case.

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Property dispute believed to be behind incident

Police said initial investigation suggests that the families have been involved in a long-running property dispute.

According to investigators, the argument started after Reena's son allegedly threw rubbish outside Pushpa's house. Pushpa is said to have picked up the rubbish and thrown it back outside Reena's house, leading to a heated confrontation that later turned violent.

Officials believe this dispute may have triggered the alleged assault.

Police have confirmed that Ayush Yadav has been arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are continuing as part of the investigation.

The viral CCTV footage has triggered strong reactions online, with many social media users demanding strict action against those involved.

Police said further legal action will depend on the evidence collected during the investigation.