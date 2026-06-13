With Aadhaar linked to almost everything, people are worried if a leaked number can lead to bank fraud. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has finally cleared the air on this.

Can someone really steal money from your bank account using just your Aadhaar number? Here's the official word from UIDAI.

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New Delhi/Bengaluru: The Aadhaar card has become the most important KYC document in India's digital economy and banking world. But with cyber fraud on the rise, a serious worry has gripped both investors and regular customers: "Can someone steal money from my bank account using just my Aadhaar number, which is easily available?" To put these fears to rest, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an official clarification.

Data and Transaction Security:

According to UIDAI, your 12-digit Aadhaar number alone is not enough to complete a bank transaction. Just like in corporate finance, any financial transfer needs at least two-factor authentication. So, even if your Aadhaar number is public or falls into the hands of fraudsters, they can't access your bank account with it. This is because for any transaction, along with the Aadhaar number, one of the following is mandatory:

Your signature on a bank form.

A physical debit or credit card.

A personal PIN or a secret password.

An OTP (One-Time Password) sent to your registered mobile number.

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The Security Framework of AePS:

UIDAI also shed light on the 'Aadhaar enabled Payment System' (AePS), which is widely used in the banking industry. To withdraw money through this system, biometric authentication is compulsory. No financial institution will approve a transaction without the customer's fingerprint or retina scan. The authority explained that this makes it technically impossible for fraudsters to withdraw money using just the number.

What Market Analysts Say:

Cybersecurity experts believe that frauds happening through 'social engineering' (tricking customers into revealing information) are a bigger threat than Aadhaar number leaks. A UIDAI report also states that most fraud cases so far have been related to creating fake documents, not directly hacking into bank accounts from the Aadhaar database.

Advice for Customers and Businesses:

In its announcement, UIDAI has suggested following a few precautions:

Biometric Lock: You can lock your Aadhaar biometric details through the UIDAI portal or the m-Aadhaar app.

You can lock your Aadhaar biometric details through the UIDAI portal or the m-Aadhaar app. OTP Privacy: Never share OTPs received via phone calls or messages with strangers under any circumstances.

Never share OTPs received via phone calls or messages with strangers under any circumstances. Masked Aadhaar: When you need to provide your ID publicly, it's safer to use a 'Masked Aadhaar', which shows only the last 4 digits.

Conclusion:

Aadhaar is now deeply integrated into our fintech and banking infrastructure. The clarification from UIDAI that a mere Aadhaar number leak cannot cause financial loss has boosted public confidence. Following safety standards and being digitally aware is the ultimate solution for financial security.

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