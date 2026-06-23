BJP's R Ashoka said action is being taken against members who cross-voted in the Karnataka MLC polls, following a meeting with the party's national leadership. The party is probing the issue and has formed a committee to investigate the matter.

Karnataka Leader of Opposition and BJP leader R Ashoka on Tuesday said that action had already been initiated against those who allegedly betrayed the party during the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) elections, following a meeting with BJP national leadership in Delhi.

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Speaking to reporters after meeting the BJP National President, Ashoka said the party leadership had assured them that the issue of cross-voting would be dealt with appropriately. "We met our National President and held discussions on cross-poll (cross-voting in Karnataka MLC elections) issues. He assured us to leave the matter to him and said that action had already been taken against those who betrayed the party. We also discussed party organisational matters in detail. We also held discussions with our leaders regarding strengthening the party and bringing it to power in the coming days," Ashoka said.

The meeting comes in the wake of allegations that several BJP MLAs cross-voted during the Karnataka Legislative Council elections held on June 18. Earlier in the day, Ashoka had termed the alleged cross-voting a serious issue and said the matter would be brought before the party's central leadership for disciplinary action.

Cross-Voting Allegations Explained

The BJP won two of the seven Legislative Council seats, while the Congress secured five seats in the election. Despite having 64 MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly, the BJP's two candidates together secured only 56 votes, indicating a shortfall and triggering allegations of cross-voting within the party ranks.

According to party sources, the BJP central leadership had expressed strong displeasure over the alleged cross-voting.

BJP Launches Probe

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal were summoned to Delhi to brief the leadership on the developments.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka BJP unit has constituted a three-member committee to investigate the alleged cross-voting by party legislators. The committee, comprising MLC CT Ravi, state vice-president N Mahesh and MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi, has been tasked with submitting a detailed report by June 25.

The controversy erupted after the MLC poll results indicated cross-voting from both BJP and JD(S) legislators. (ANI)