Need ₹2 lakh? Here's how to get loan using your Aadhar Card

If you need money and can't find a source, you can easily get a personal loan of up to ₹2 lakh with your Aadhaar card.
Aadhaar is a unique identity card issued by the Indian government. It's not just for identification; you can also get a personal loan with it.
Getting a loan with Aadhaar is easy. You need to follow the correct process and provide your details.
Choose a bank or NBFC that offers Aadhaar-based loans. Apply online via their website or app. Provide Aadhaar details and required documents.
Indian citizen, aged 21-60, with a source of income and a good CIBIL score are eligible for an Aadhaar-based loan.
Fast loan processing and disbursal. Loan approval with Aadhaar and basic documents. Flexible repayment options with EMIs. Potentially lower interest rates.
Carefully review the terms and conditions. Choose a reputable bank or NBFC. Select EMIs based on your repayment capacity.
