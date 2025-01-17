Business

Need ₹2 lakh? Here's how to get loan using your Aadhar Card

Aadhaar Card Helps You Access Funds

If you need money and can't find a source, you can easily get a personal loan of up to ₹2 lakh with your Aadhaar card.

Get a Loan with Your Aadhaar Card

Aadhaar is a unique identity card issued by the Indian government. It's not just for identification; you can also get a personal loan with it.

How to Get a Loan with Aadhaar

Getting a loan with Aadhaar is easy. You need to follow the correct process and provide your details.

Aadhaar Loan Application Process

Choose a bank or NBFC that offers Aadhaar-based loans. Apply online via their website or app. Provide Aadhaar details and required documents.

Aadhaar Loan Eligibility Criteria

Indian citizen, aged 21-60, with a source of income and a good CIBIL score are eligible for an Aadhaar-based loan.

Benefits of Aadhaar-Based Loans

Fast loan processing and disbursal. Loan approval with Aadhaar and basic documents. Flexible repayment options with EMIs. Potentially lower interest rates.

Precautions for Aadhaar Loans

Carefully review the terms and conditions. Choose a reputable bank or NBFC. Select EMIs based on your repayment capacity.

