The Assam government has announced a major change in the way Aadhaar cards will be issued in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that people above the age of 18 will no longer be able to get an Aadhaar card through the normal process. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet and is aimed at strengthening checks on applicants and preventing illegal immigrants from obtaining the document.

In national interest, Assam has decided to ban issuance of Aadhar cards to all adults above 18 years so that no illegal can legitimise themselves.



The ST and Tea Garden community will get an extension till 31 March 2027 to enrol themselves under Aadhar. pic.twitter.com/e0CJeItLoI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2026

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said Aadhaar coverage in Assam has already reached very high levels. In some districts, the number of Aadhaar cards issued has reportedly crossed the estimated population, raising concerns within the government.

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