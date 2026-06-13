Why Is Assam Stopping Aadhaar Cards for Most Adults Above 18?
Assam Cabinet has approved a new rule under which most people above 18 years of age will not receive Aadhaar cards through normal process. CM said adult applicants will require state-level approval to ensure illegal immigrants do not obtain Aadhaar.
Assam to Restrict Aadhaar Cards for Adults Above 18, Says Himanta Sarma
The Assam government has announced a major change in the way Aadhaar cards will be issued in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that people above the age of 18 will no longer be able to get an Aadhaar card through the normal process. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet and is aimed at strengthening checks on applicants and preventing illegal immigrants from obtaining the document.
In national interest, Assam has decided to ban issuance of Aadhar cards to all adults above 18 years so that no illegal can legitimise themselves.
The ST and Tea Garden community will get an extension till 31 March 2027 to enrol themselves under Aadhar. pic.twitter.com/e0CJeItLoI
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 13, 2026
Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said Aadhaar coverage in Assam has already reached very high levels. In some districts, the number of Aadhaar cards issued has reportedly crossed the estimated population, raising concerns within the government.
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New Approval Process for Adults
Under the new system, adults above 18 years of age who wish to obtain an Aadhaar card will have to go through a special approval process. The district commissioner will first examine the application and then send a proposal to the state government.
The final decision on whether the Aadhaar card should be issued will be taken by the government after reviewing the case. According to Sarma, this additional layer of scrutiny is necessary to ensure that people who entered the state illegally do not receive official identity documents.
The Chief Minister said the move is linked to the state's ongoing efforts to tackle illegal immigration, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh.
Some Communities Exempt for Now
The restriction will not immediately apply to certain communities. Members of the Tea Tribe community, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and differently abled persons will continue to receive Aadhaar cards if they have not already obtained them.
However, Sarma clarified that this exemption is temporary. From April 1, 2027, even people from these groups who are above 18 years of age will not be able to receive Aadhaar cards through the regular process.
Children and teenagers below the age of 18 will continue to receive Aadhaar cards without any change in the existing procedure.
Part of a Larger Drive
The Assam government has repeatedly expressed concern about illegal immigration and has taken several steps over the years to identify undocumented residents.
Sarma had earlier indicated that the state was considering tougher Aadhaar rules. He maintained that Aadhaar should not become an easy route for illegal immigrants to obtain identity proof and access government services.
The Chief Minister said the latest Cabinet decision is another step towards ensuring stronger verification before new Aadhaar cards are issued to adults.
NRC and Aadhaar Background
The issue of Aadhaar in Assam has been closely linked with the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise. During the NRC update process, the biometrics of more than nine lakh people were locked, preventing them from receiving Aadhaar cards.
In 2022, a petition was filed seeking the unlocking of these biometrics. The Centre later allowed the process in September 2024, enabling affected individuals to obtain Aadhaar cards.
At the time, the Assam government noted that Aadhaar registration and inclusion in the NRC were separate matters and that one did not automatically determine the other.
Other Cabinet Decisions
The Cabinet meeting also cleared several other proposals. The state approved the implementation framework for the VB-G RAM G employment law, which will come into effect from July 1.
The government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the programme. According to Sarma, the scheme is expected to create 125 days of wage employment in rural areas while also focusing on the creation of useful community assets.
Another key decision was the approval of the Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority. The new body will be responsible for planning and developing satellite towns around Guwahati to support future urban growth.
The Cabinet also decided that officers belonging to All India Services, including IAS officers, will require Cabinet approval before receiving no-objection certificates for central or inter-state deputation.
Meanwhile, Sarma announced that the next budget session of the Assam Assembly will begin on July 6, with the date for the budget presentation to be announced later.
(With inputs from agencies)
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